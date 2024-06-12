Snow Joe cordless snow shovel summer sale — its lowest recorded price at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A snow shovel in the summer? Yes, but only because it's 41% off, just in time for Father's Day. Currently, just $93.99, the Snow Joe 24V 10-inch cordless snow shovel is available at its lowest price at Amazon. And though winter isn't yet a worry, this deal has us thinking about prepping. If you, or the dads in your life could use one of these in their garage you can purchase them by clicking here, or continue reading to learn more.

$93.99 at Amazon

Snow Joe is a household name in the world of snow removal tools. Snow Joe's 24V 10-inch cordless snow shovel is one of its top user-rated products. It's battery-powered with up to 25 minutes of runtime and is designed to tackle quick jobs like removing snow from your decks, steps, patios, and sidewalks. What makes this electric snow shovel unique is the 2-blade impact low-temperature paddle auger. It will clear a 10-inch by 6-inch path and throw snow up to 20 feet. The grab-and-go electric snow shovel uses a special iON battery that allows you to not only use it on Snow Joe devices but also Sun Joe tools. The Snow Joe 24V 10-inch Cordless Snow Shovel is currently on sale for $93.99 and currently has a 4.1 out of 5-star rating with over 1,200 raters.

Key specs:

Power source: Battery powered

Item weight: 12.8 lbs

Voltage: 24 Volts

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery

Moves up to 1,632 lbs of snow per charge

Gas-free and lightweight