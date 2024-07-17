Amazon Prime Day has great deals on tools, car accessories, and savings on tons of items for the home, car, and more — and that includes winter tools. You might not be thinking about clearing snow and ice off your car and driveway in mid-July, but Amazon's two-day mega sale has us considering buying these items early. These five Amazon Prime Day deals from Snow Joe are for tools that will help you clear snow from your car, driveway, deck, walkway, and more. The best part is that none of these Snow Joe tools require gas to power them.
Snow Joe 4-in-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper - $10.50 (65% off)
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
There is nothing wrong with a little bit of elbow grease, especially with something as traditional as a snow broom and ice scraper from Snow Joe. This 4-in-1 telescopic pole allows you to tackle hard-to-reach areas with ease, and the no-scratch abrasive foam head will not damage your paint when removing large piles of snow. The ice scraper on the other end lets you tackle ice on your windshield, and it is equipped with an emergency LED light with a blinker function to aid you during the night.
Key specs
- Foam head size: 18-inches
- Max pole length: 52-inches
- Ice scraper size: 4-inches
- Item weight: 1.21 lbs
- Style: LED snow broom
Snow Joe 24-Volt 10-inch 4Ah Cordless Snow Shovel Kit - $94.99 (40% off)
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
Unlike traditional snow shovels, this Snow Joe cordless electric snow shovel allows you to tackle quick snow jobs from your deck, steps, patio, and sidewalks. It uses a 2-blade impact low-temperature paddle auger to clear away unwanted snow. It will clear a 10-inch by 6-inch path and throw snow up to 20 feet “snow problem.” The electric snow shovel uses an iON battery that works with both Snow Joe and Sun Joe tools.
Key specs
- Item weight: 12.8 lbs
- Maximum throw distance: 20 feet
- Voltage: 24 Volts
- 10” x 6” clearing path
- Battery powered
Snow Joe 24-Volt IONMAX 5-Ah Cordless Snow Shovel Kit - $150.07 (30% off)
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
If you’re into Snow Joe’s cordless electric snow shovel but want more power check out this 24V Snow Joe IONMAX with a 13- by 6-inch cutting path made by its powerful 400-watt motor that moves 300 lbs of snow a minute. It can throw snow up to 20 feet thanks to its high-impact 2-blades, and low-temperature paddle auger. Just like its younger sibling it’s cordless and tackles snow pickups from your deck, steps, patio, sidewalks, and more.
Key specs
- Item weight: 13.5 lbs
- Color: Blue
- Maximum throw distance: 20 feet
- Voltage: 24 Volts
- Clearing path: 13” by 6”
Snow Joe Electric Walk-Behind Snow Blower - $205.11 (18% off)
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
The 15-amp walk-behind snow blower from Snow Joe aims to tackle quick snow pickups from your driveway and walkway. Snow Joe says it can move snow up to 25 tons an hour and clears a 22-inch by 13-inch path in a single pass. If you like tackling snow at night, the two LED lights will help clear your path, and the 180-degree adjustable chute allows you to throw snow up to 25 feet. This snow blower is corded, and Snow Joe recommends that people shouldn’t use extension cords over 100 feet long.
Key specs
- Power source: Corded electric
- Maximum throw distance: 25 feet
- Voltage: 120 Volts
- Item weight: 34.1 lbs
- 180-degree adjustable chute
- Two LED lights
Snow Joe 24-Volt IONMAX Snow Blower Bundle - $238 (32% off)
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
Weighing almost 40lbs, this Amazon best-selling snow blower from Snow Joe is powered by two batteries making it ideal for people who don’t want to deal with a long cord or gas emissions. According to Snow Joe the 24V IONMAX Snow Blower moves 10 tons of snow on a single charge all thanks to its 1200W brushless motor and rubber-tipped steel auger. It can clear an 18-inch by 10-inch path throwing snow up to 20 feet. With the LED you can tackle snow at night and help clear a path during nightly winter storms. This is also a bundle, aside from the battery and the charger it also comes with a 2-in-1 cover for your snow blower, and a Snow Joe snow and ice scraper.
Key specs
- Power source: Battery powered
- Item weight: 38.1 lbs
- Engine type: 4 Cycle
- Product dimensions: 40” x 19” x 40”
- Maximum throw distance: 20 feet
- Color: Blue
More top picks
- The best Prime Day tire deals to shop from Tire Rack, Walmart and Discount Tire
- Cabela's Hot Buy Sale: The ultimate Amazon Prime Day alternative for outdoor enthusiasts
- The Best Prime Day Thule Deals that will save you over $100
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog's experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue