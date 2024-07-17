Amazon Prime Day has great deals on tools, car accessories, and savings on tons of items for the home, car, and more — and that includes winter tools. You might not be thinking about clearing snow and ice off your car and driveway in mid-July, but Amazon's two-day mega sale has us considering buying these items early. These five Amazon Prime Day deals from Snow Joe are for tools that will help you clear snow from your car, driveway, deck, walkway, and more. The best part is that none of these Snow Joe tools require gas to power them.

PROS CONS Doesn't scratch paint

Doesn't scratch paint Extends to 52-inches

Extends to 52-inches Integrated LED light Pole needs to be twisted to adjust size

Pole needs to be twisted to adjust size Some customers complained pole position doesn't lock

$10.50 at Amazon

There is nothing wrong with a little bit of elbow grease, especially with something as traditional as a snow broom and ice scraper from Snow Joe. This 4-in-1 telescopic pole allows you to tackle hard-to-reach areas with ease, and the no-scratch abrasive foam head will not damage your paint when removing large piles of snow. The ice scraper on the other end lets you tackle ice on your windshield, and it is equipped with an emergency LED light with a blinker function to aid you during the night.

Key specs

Foam head size: 18-inches

18-inches Max pole length: 52-inches

52-inches Ice scraper size: 4-inches

4-inches Item weight: 1.21 lbs

1.21 lbs Style: LED snow broom

PROS CONS Battery powered

Battery powered No pull cord, gas, or oil needed

No pull cord, gas, or oil needed Battery works with other Sun Joe tools

Battery works with other Sun Joe tools Lightweight and portable Extreme cold lowers battery life

Extreme cold lowers battery life Not intended for extreme snow conditions

$94.99 at Amazon

Unlike traditional snow shovels, this Snow Joe cordless electric snow shovel allows you to tackle quick snow jobs from your deck, steps, patio, and sidewalks. It uses a 2-blade impact low-temperature paddle auger to clear away unwanted snow. It will clear a 10-inch by 6-inch path and throw snow up to 20 feet “snow problem.” The electric snow shovel uses an iON battery that works with both Snow Joe and Sun Joe tools.

Key specs

Item weight: 12.8 lbs

12.8 lbs Maximum throw distance: 20 feet

20 feet Voltage: 24 Volts

24 Volts 10” x 6” clearing path

Battery powered

PROS CONS Battery powered

Battery powered Moves 300 lbs of snow a minute

Moves 300 lbs of snow a minute Lightweight and portable

Lightweight and portable Battery works with other Sun Joe Tools Extreme cold lowers battery life

Extreme cold lowers battery life Not intended for extreme snow conditions

$150.07 at Amazon

If you’re into Snow Joe’s cordless electric snow shovel but want more power check out this 24V Snow Joe IONMAX with a 13- by 6-inch cutting path made by its powerful 400-watt motor that moves 300 lbs of snow a minute. It can throw snow up to 20 feet thanks to its high-impact 2-blades, and low-temperature paddle auger. Just like its younger sibling it’s cordless and tackles snow pickups from your deck, steps, patio, sidewalks, and more.

Key specs

Item weight: 13.5 lbs

13.5 lbs Color: Blue

Blue Maximum throw distance: 20 feet

20 feet Voltage: 24 Volts

24 Volts Clearing path: 13” by 6”

PROS CONS Tackle large snow in a single pass

Tackle large snow in a single pass No gas needed

No gas needed Clears 25 tons of snow per hour Uses an electric cord to power

$205.11 at Amazon

The 15-amp walk-behind snow blower from Snow Joe aims to tackle quick snow pickups from your driveway and walkway. Snow Joe says it can move snow up to 25 tons an hour and clears a 22-inch by 13-inch path in a single pass. If you like tackling snow at night, the two LED lights will help clear your path, and the 180-degree adjustable chute allows you to throw snow up to 25 feet. This snow blower is corded, and Snow Joe recommends that people shouldn’t use extension cords over 100 feet long.

Key specs

Power source: Corded electric

Corded electric Maximum throw distance: 25 feet

25 feet Voltage: 120 Volts

120 Volts Item weight: 34.1 lbs

34.1 lbs 180-degree adjustable chute

Two LED lights

PROS CONS Tackle large snow in a single pass

Tackle large snow in a single pass Equipped with an LED light

Equipped with an LED light Clears 10 tons of snow on a single charge

Clears 10 tons of snow on a single charge Battery operated Extreme cold lowers battery life

$238 at Amazon

Weighing almost 40lbs, this Amazon best-selling snow blower from Snow Joe is powered by two batteries making it ideal for people who don’t want to deal with a long cord or gas emissions. According to Snow Joe the 24V IONMAX Snow Blower moves 10 tons of snow on a single charge all thanks to its 1200W brushless motor and rubber-tipped steel auger. It can clear an 18-inch by 10-inch path throwing snow up to 20 feet. With the LED you can tackle snow at night and help clear a path during nightly winter storms. This is also a bundle, aside from the battery and the charger it also comes with a 2-in-1 cover for your snow blower, and a Snow Joe snow and ice scraper.

Key specs

Power source: Battery powered

Battery powered Item weight: 38.1 lbs

38.1 lbs Engine type: 4 Cycle

4 Cycle Product dimensions: 40” x 19” x 40”

40” x 19” x 40” Maximum throw distance: 20 feet

20 feet Color: Blue

More top picks

