If you’ve been eyeing the iconic 40 oz Stanley Tumbler, you know it rarely goes on sale. But right now, you can grab this viral sensation in the stylish Dune colorway for just $40 — a 20% discount—thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day deal.

$40 at Amazon

The Stanley Tumbler has taken social media by storm, becoming a staple for hydration enthusiasts everywhere. Its popularity is well-earned, thanks to a combination of sleek design and practical features. Here’s why the Stanley Tumbler stands out:

Key specs

Soft Matte Finish: Stylish and practical with superior grip.

Stylish and practical with superior grip. FlowState Lid: Three-position cover for versatile sipping and leak resistance.

Three-position cover for versatile sipping and leak resistance. Eco-Friendly: Made from 90% recycled BPA-free stainless steel.

Made from 90% recycled BPA-free stainless steel. Dishwasher Safe: Easy cleaning for a hassle-free experience.

Easy cleaning for a hassle-free experience. Lifetime Warranty: A century-long commitment to quality and durability.

Stanley's new soft matte finishes add a touch of elegance to their durable design. Available in a variety of colors, these tumblers not only look good but also offer a superior grip. The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your drinks cold, iced, or hot for hours, making it perfect for any beverage at any time.

The FlowState lid is a game-changer. It features a rotating cover with three positions: a straw opening with a seal to hold the reusable straw in place, a drink opening, and a full-cover top for added leak resistance. Whether you're taking small sips or big gulps, this tumbler has you covered. Plus, the ergonomic, comfort-grip handle ensures easy carrying to work, the gym, or on trips.

Sustainability is at the heart of the Stanley Quencher H2.0. Made from 90% recycled BPA-free stainless steel, this tumbler is built to last a lifetime. By choosing Stanley, you’re not just getting a high-quality product—you’re also contributing to a reduction in single-use plastics.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog's experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.