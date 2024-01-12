Snag this affordable cordless drill and impact driver kit for less than $100

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Craftsman V20 Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit, currently on sale at Amazon for $97.99 (34% off), is a stellar option for home DIYers seeking a powerful yet affordable solution for their projects. The kit includes the CMCD700 Cordless Drill and the CMCF800 Impact Driver, both equipped with features that cater to the demands of drilling, fastening, and heavy-duty tasks. The CMCD700 boasts a powerful motor, delivering 280 UWO of power, making it suitable for a variety of demanding applications. With a 2-speed gearbox ranging from 0-350 RPM to 0-1,500 RPM, users can tackle tasks at their preferred speed for optimal efficiency.

Key Features:

Powerful performance: The Craftsman V20 Max Cordless Drill provides 280 UWO of power for demanding drilling and fastening tasks, while the CMCF800 Impact Driver delivers a hefty 1,460 in-lbs. of torque at 2,800 RPM and 3,100 BPM for heavy-duty applications.

The CMCF800 Impact Driver is a heavy-duty workhorse with a max torque of 1,460 in-lbs., running at 2,800 RPM and 3,100 BPM. What sets it apart is the easy bit change mechanism, featuring a drop and load one-handed bit change, enhancing convenience during operation. Both units in the combo kit come with improved visibility through LED lights, ensuring accurate work even in dimly lit spaces. The compact design and contoured over-molded handles make maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze, providing users with comfort and control.

Priced at $97.99, this Craftsman combo kit offers an affordable yet powerful solution for home DIY enthusiasts. With a focus on functionality, ease of use, and versatility, it's a valuable addition to any toolbox. Don't miss the chance to grab this discounted combo kit on Amazon and elevate your DIY projects with the reliability and performance Craftsman is known for.