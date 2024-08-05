Snag the top Rove dash cam for over 50% off today

If you're not yet driving with a dash cam, it's probably time to change that. Dash cameras are great for grabbing slick footage of your most scenic drives as well as providing priceless video evidence during mishaps on the road. There are all kinds of dash cams out there at all different price points and in fact, you can see some of our top picks right here, but today we're featuring a great sale from Rove, the maker of the R2-4K dash cam we've featured many times in the past. Right now, their top dash cam, the Rove R3, is on sale for a huge 55% off, saving shoppers over $200. If you're in the market for a 3-channel cam, you can check out the deal for yourself right here or learn more below.

$179.99 at Amazon

The Rove R3 is Rove's top-of-the-line dash cam. It's a 3-channel cam, which means it shoots video from the front (1440p), the back (1080p) and inside the cabin (1080p). The touchscreen is a 3-inch IPS display and the cam runs on custom software that is, of course, included and links up with the Rove app on iOS or Android. Firmware updates to the product happen remotely thanks to the always-on built-in dual-band WiFi. In addition to the WiFi, there's also GPS with live speed alerts, a compass and location stamps. Like many cams, this one offers 24-hour parking monitoring, loop recording, and includes a G-sensor.

Not so common, though, is the built-in digital image stabilization and the f1.4 lens aperture, basically allowing for more light to be captured in the image. It also has wide dynamic range, H.265 and H.264 video compression tech, four IR LEDs on the inside cam for recording in the dark, time-lapse recording and a screen saver. You'll need a micro SD memory card with this cam which is, unfortunately, not included, but you can pick one up right here. This cam can handle up to a 512GB memory card. Last but not least, the company offers "100% USA-based customer support, [a] 1-year free warranty, [and a] 30 days money-back guarantee." Want to see how it looks? One reviewer uploaded their own video capture in their 5-star review of the camera right here.

Key specs

Location: 3-channel cam includes front view, rear view and inside view

3-channel cam includes front view, rear view and inside view Field of view: 150° wide-angle front camera and 140° wide-angle rear and inside cameras, f1.4 aperture

150° wide-angle front camera and 140° wide-angle rear and inside cameras, f1.4 aperture Features: Super Night Vision, loop-recording, motion-sensing, 24-hour parking monitoring, GPS

Super Night Vision, loop-recording, motion-sensing, 24-hour parking monitoring, GPS Input/Output: USB Type-C

USB Type-C Memory Card: Not included, can support up to 512 GB micro SD

Not included, can support up to 512 GB micro SD Mount type: Includes suction mount and 3M sticky mount

Includes suction mount and 3M sticky mount Customer Support: USA-based, 1 year warranty, 30 day money-back guarantee