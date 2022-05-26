Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

The recent hoverboard craze has seen Segways fall out of favor, but both forms of transportation offer exceptional convenience. Check out our pick of motorized personal devices. In their prime, Segway scooters were pretty polarizing, with many making fun of the concept while others praised them for their uniqueness and ease of use. Today, there are countless devices that bear striking resemblance to these scooters, and while they look and function nothing like what they’re called, these “hoverboards” have taken the world by storm.

Though their initial craze has died, hoverboards remain a popular choice among the younger generation, as they offer an easy way to move around while letting the user make a statement in the process. This trend also somewhat reignited the use of Segway scooters, and both of these transportation devices are sure to make your life just a little bit easier and a lot more fun.

Our Picks Of The Best Segways of 2022

Segway Ninebot Scoote: High Quality

While the rest of the hoverboards on this list are more in line with the ones you might see on social media, this first one is the real deal-- a Segway scooter, and more specifically, a Segway Ninebot Scooter.

This scooter is the culmination of many years of Segway technology, and while it may look similar to hoverboards in some respects, it maintains a level of unmatched uniqueness and quality that sets it apart.

This scooter comes with a steering wheel that makes it easy to move around, and you don’t have to tilt it in a certain direction to get it moving. Its wheels are also pretty thick, making it great for long-term usage. The Segway Ninebot scooter may not look as “cool” as modern hoverboards, but it sure is safer and easier to pilot.

Pros

The original Segway

Safe to ride and pilot

Easy to use

Cons

Difficult to transport when not riding

Hover-1 Titan Electric Hoverboard: User Friendly

Hoverboards are designed for both indoor and outdoor use, but depending on the type of hoverboard you may even be able to take it a little further.

This hoverboard by Hover-1 features a sleek-looking chassis with two thick wheels that can handle a bit of rough terrain. They may not be ideal for mud and muck, but if it’s a gravel patch or something similar you should be fine.

This hoverboard also has a few things that make it stand out. The device comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaker (yes, you read that right) and also has rider modes that accommodate beginners and veterans alike. It’s a great starter board for people new to hoverboarding, and you’ll find it a joy to ride if it’s your first time.

Pros

Durable chassis and wheels

Comes with beginner and expert rider modes

Built-in Bluetooth speaker included

Cons

Limited color options

SISIGAD Hoverboard: Customizable

Hoverboards are very personal devices, and many people use them on a daily basis. If you’re looking for one that fits your style, then these hoverboards by SISIGAD might be right up your street.

They’re available in more than 15 different styles, each one sporting a different color or design. You should be able to find your favorite color among those available, but if not there are plenty of others to choose from.

This hoverboard comes with LED lights that give it a nice glow when you’re riding around. The recommended age is 6-12 years, but young teens and even adults should have no trouble using it. It’s a bit on the smaller side, however, so if you think it might not hold your weight you may be better off trying to find a more durable and sturdy hoverboard.

Pros

Great for kids

Many colors to choose from

Bright LED lights

Cons

Not ideal for heavier weights

Jetson Spin All Terrain Hoverboard: Most Stylish

Style and aesthetic is a big part of the appeal when it comes to hoverboards.

You’ll look like you’re gliding through the air, and because the technology wasn’t really used until recently it looks very futuristic despite being fairly simple stuff. For those who want their hoverboard to look just as good as their outfit, this line of boards by Jetson may be exactly what you need.

This hoverboard comes in a few colors, but what we really want to draw your attention to is the black variant. It’s got this cool, almost luxurious look to it, and the matte finish adds even more style to the whole thing. The lights might seem a little out of place on this otherwise sleek hoverboard, but try not to let that detract from an otherwise top-class look.

Pros

Sleek, cool design

Matte finish on black variant

Active balance technology

Cons

Somewhat unappealing LED light style

Gyroor Warrior 8.5 inch Hoverboard: Versatile

Just like cars have their pickup trucks and SUVs, hoverboards also come in heavy-duty variants.

This hoverboard by Gyroor claims to be an all-terrain board, and while this might be a bit of a stretch, it does have impressive durability compared to similarly-priced hoverboards and definitely looks the part. It also comes in several color options to give you some freedom when choosing the right board for you.

The hoverboard comes with a built-in speaker that lets you listen to your favorite tunes while riding, and its self-balancing nature keeps you on your feet no matter how rugged the terrain might be. It may look a little on the clunky side, but if you can get past the somewhat over-the-top design you’ll find that this hoverboard is surprisingly comfortable to pilot.

Pros

Heavy-duty design

All-terrain wheels

Easy to pilot

Cons

Flashy design may be off-putting

A buyer’s guide for finding your next Segway

Both Segways and hoverboards can be a blast to use. Pick the right one for you by following this short buying guide.

What Is a Segway?

While it may be tempting to get into the nitty-gritty of hoverboards right away, it’s important to know what a Segway is and how it differs from hoverboards, scooters, and other motorized personal vehicles.

While this might come as a surprise, the term “Segway” doesn’t actually refer to a type of vehicle, but is instead the name of the brand that first manufactured these unique-looking transporters. The devices were (and still are) considered scooters, which is why you’ll often see them called “Segway scooters” despite looking nothing like your traditional motorized scooter.

Segway manufactured these devices for decades, and while they had their place in the market, they never really took off outside of certain business applications. That is, of course, until hoverboards came and burst onto the scene.

How did hoverboards become so popular?

Hoverboards became popular fairly quickly, and there are a few reasons why they became more widely used than Segways despite being very similar in design.

They went viral

One of the fastest ways for a trend to grow in this day and age is with the help of the internet. If you can get something popular online and make it a “trending topic,” it’s bound to cause a buzz. The Segway was introduced at a time when the internet wasn’t the giant information hub that it is today, whereas hoverboards quickly filled the feeds of various social media platforms thanks to being released in a more digitalized age.

They’re “cooler” than Segway scooters

This isn’t exactly a provable fact, but hoverboards are generally considered to be “cooler” than their Segway predecessors. Just seeing someone use it, especially in person, might make you stop and say, “Wow, I have got to try that for myself.” But why were hoverboards met with an almost unanimous acceptance while Segway scooters quickly became the butt of countless jokes? The answer may be due to how Segways are designed.

Segway scooters are always designed to have some form of safety measure. Large Segways have handlebars, and the smaller models have ways to keep your knees in place to make sure you don’t fall. These made the Segway scooters far safer than hoverboards, but it came at the cost of aesthetics and style.

They’re more affordable

Segway’s scooters are high-quality, but this comes at a cost, and a rather steep one at that. On the other hand, hoverboard materials cost less and are generally cheaper to make than Segway devices, making them more accessible to the average teen or young adult. It’s this demographic that propelled hoverboards into the limelight, so you can see why they quickly surpassed Segways, at least for a time.

Tips for using a Segway

Take advantage of safety features

Segway devices are made to be pretty safe to pilot, and hoverboards will often have beginner-friendly modes that make them easier to learn and practice with. These types of features should be used as often as possible so that you don’t end up injuring yourself while getting the hang of things. They may be slow and not as exciting as other modes, but they’re essential if you want to build good muscle memory and reflexes for continued riding.

Don’t try to go too fast right away

There’s a good chance you bought yourself a Segway scooter or hoverboard because you saw videos about them. If that’s the case, then there’s also a good chance that you want to try and go as fast as possible right off the bat and emulate what you just saw. This is actually dangerous for two reasons: for one, you can injure yourself, and it might even damage your device.

Look up instructional videos online

While many hoverboards offer some sort of tutorial in the form of guides or riding modes, it’s always a good idea to check out some video tutorials too. These are a great way to get familiar with the controls and they offer you a visual rundown of how to use the device. You can hop on your hoverboard and get some practice in by emulating the rider’s movements and following any tips they provide.

Is “Segway” a real word?

You might have heard someone use the term “Segway” in a context that’s not even remotely related to scooters. This is because there’s another word, “segue,” that sounds identical to the scooter brand but has a different (although not completely unrelated) meaning that’s surprisingly fitting given the product.

The word “segue” is a verb which means to “transition from one topic or thing to another without any interruptions or stops.” In other words, segues are like seamless transitions from one thing to the next. Think of a medley of songs sung by a cover group-- the songs will typically flow from one set of lyrics to the next, all while feeling like they’re actually part of a single song. That’s one example of a segue, although there are other kinds too.

Segues are also often referred to in the field of video editing and filming. Because smooth transitions are satisfying and easy to watch, they’re often employed in various ways to keep viewers entertained. Even YouTube channels use segues when mentioning a sponsor for their latest video upload.

Segways FAQ's

Q: Are Segways scooters?

Yes, Segway vehicles are considered scooters, though the government defines them as “powered transporters.”

Q: Are Segways and hoverboards the same?

While used interchangeably, the term “Segway” technically refers to a brand whereas hoverboards refer to a type of vehicle.

Q: Are hoverboards safe to use?

Hoverboards are like skateboards or roller skates-- they can cause injury when used without training or practice, but a capable user will be able to pilot them with little to no issue.