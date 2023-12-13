Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As I write this, snow is falling outside, and I am going to have to shovel my driveway in a bit. The mercury in below freezing and it is starting to look like Christmas if it hasn't been looking like Christmas since October. Winter is fully here. Why, then, are you reading about Weber BBQ grills, a summer staple? Because these holiday deals are so hot they're smoking. Whether you're a griddle guy, like to stick with the ease of gas, or prefer to smoke your food, the sale that Weber currently has going on is for you. Check out the deals below and snag your dream grill/griddle/smoker long before the start of spring.

Wood-pellet grills

These Weber wood-fired pellet grills make great Christmas gifts due to their innovative design, advanced features, and the ability to deliver exceptional flavors through wood-fired cooking. Whether it's the Sear+ ELX4 with its focus on perfect searing, the EX6 and EX4 models with their extra-large cooking areas, or the EPX6 STEALTH Edition with its stylish design, each grill is designed to cater to specific preferences, making them thoughtful and practical holiday gifts for grilling enthusiasts.

SmokeFire Sear+ ELX4 Wood Fired Pellet Grill - $1,099 ($300 off)

The SmokeFire Sear+ ELX4 Wood-Fired Pellet Grill is designed for those who crave the perfect sear on their grilled meats. With advanced searing capabilities, it's an ideal gift for individuals who prioritize achieving restaurant-quality sear marks and flavors on their grilled creations.

SmokeFire EX6 (2nd Gen) Wood Fired Pellet Grill - $999 ($300 off)

The SmokeFire EX6 (2nd Gen) Wood-Fired Pellet Grill provides an extra-large cooking area, making it perfect for hosting gatherings and cooking for a crowd. This grill is a thoughtful gift for those who enjoy entertaining and want the versatility to grill a variety of foods simultaneously.

SmokeFire EX4 (2nd Gen) Wood Fired Pellet Grill - $769 ($330 off)

The SmokeFire EX4 (2nd Gen) Wood-Fired Pellet Grill offers efficient grilling performance in a slightly smaller size. This gift is perfect for individuals or families who desire a high-quality pellet grill with ample cooking space and precision temperature control.

SmokeFire EPX6 Wood Fired Pellet Grill, Stealth Edition - $1,049 ($450 off)

The SmokeFire EPX6 Wood-Fired Pellet Grill, Stealth Edition, combines high-performance grilling with a sleek and stylish design. This edition is a perfect gift for those who appreciate not only top-tier functionality but also a modern and sophisticated appearance in their outdoor cooking equipment.

Griddles

These Weber griddles make great Christmas gifts because they transform regular grills into versatile cooking stations. The spacious and flat cooking surfaces offer new possibilities for outdoor cooking, allowing recipients to explore various culinary techniques and expand their repertoire. Whether it's the standalone Weber Griddles or the integrated griddle in the Genesis E-325s, these gifts cater to the preferences of outdoor cooking enthusiasts, making their holiday celebrations even more enjoyable.

Weber Griddle 36" and Weber Griddle 28" - $399 - $499 ($50 - $80 off)

The Weber Griddle 36" and Weber Griddle 28" provide a spacious and flat cooking surface that is perfect for a variety of foods. These griddles are designed to fit Weber grills, turning them into versatile outdoor cooking stations. The large size allows for cooking multiple items simultaneously, making them ideal for breakfast, stir-frying, and more. The high-quality construction ensures even heat distribution, promoting consistent cooking results. As gifts, these griddles enhance the grilling experience for outdoor cooking enthusiasts, offering a new dimension to their barbecue capabilities.

Genesis E-325s with Weber Crafted Griddle - $999 ($100 off)

The Genesis E-325s with WEBER CRAFTED Griddle is an all-in-one grilling solution that combines the performance of a premium Weber Genesis grill with the added versatility of a crafted griddle. The griddle component expands the cooking possibilities, allowing for a variety of foods to be prepared on a flat surface, from breakfast items to vegetables and more. The liquid propane fuel source adds convenience, and the thoughtful design of the grill ensures consistent heat distribution and control. This gift is perfect for those who appreciate high-quality grilling and seek an all-encompassing outdoor cooking experience.

Natural Gas & Liquid Propane Grills

Weber gas grills are excellent Christmas gifts due to their superior build quality, innovative features, and the flexibility to cater to various preferences and grilling needs. Whether it's a built-in design, an all-in-one grill center, or a smart grilling option, these gifts offer a range of choices for enhancing the outdoor cooking experience.

Summit S-660 Built-In Gas Grill (Natural Gas) - $3,449 ($300 off)

The Summit S-660 Built-In Gas Grill is an exceptional gift for those who appreciate a premium outdoor kitchen experience. With a built-in design, this grill seamlessly integrates into outdoor spaces, offering high-performance cooking capabilities, including six burners and a dedicated sear station.

Summit S-470 Gas Grill (Natural Gas & Liquid Propane) - $2,449 ($300 off)

The Summit S-470 Gas Grill provides versatile cooking options with four burners, a side burner, and a sear station. This grill is a thoughtful gift for those who enjoy grilling a variety of foods simultaneously, from main courses to side dishes.

Summit Grill Center (Natural Gas & Liquid Propane) - $4,099 ($300 off)

The Summit Grill Center is an impressive gift that creates an entire outdoor kitchen experience. With ample cooking space, multiple burners, and a side burner, it's designed for those who love to entertain and cook for a crowd, making it an ideal centerpiece for backyard gatherings.

Summit E-670 Gas Grill (Natural Gas & Liquid Propane) - $3,249 ($300 off)

The Summit E-670 Gas Grill offers the pinnacle of grilling power with six burners, a side burner, and a sear station. This grill is a luxurious gift for those who seek top-tier performance and precision in their outdoor cooking.

Summit Grill Center S.S. (Natural Gas) - $4,199 ($300 off)

The Summit Grill Center S.S. not only offers exceptional grilling performance but also boasts a stylish stainless steel design. This gift combines functionality with an elegant aesthetic, making it a perfect addition to any outdoor living space.

Genesis S-335 Gas Grill (Natural Gas & Liquid Propane) - $1,329 ($100 off)

The Genesis S-335 Gas Grill is a versatile mid-size grill, offering three burners, a side burner, and a sear station. This gift is perfect for individuals or families who desire a well-equipped grill for everyday use and special occasions.

Genesis E-325s Gas Grill (Natural Gas & Liquid Propane) - $899 ($100 off)

The Genesis E-325s Gas Grill is a compact yet efficient option for those with limited space. This gift provides essential grilling features, making it suitable for smaller outdoor areas without compromising on performance.

Genesis E-335 Gas Grill (Natural Gas & Liquid Propane) - $1,219 ($100 off)

The Genesis E-335 Gas Grill builds on the E-325s model by adding a sear station, providing an enhanced grilling experience. This gift is ideal for individuals who appreciate the added versatility and flavor that a sear station brings to their outdoor cooking.

Genesis EPX-335 Smart Gas Grill (Natural Gas & Liquid Propane) - $1,599 ($100 off)

The Genesis EPX-335 Smart Gas Grill combines traditional grilling excellence with smart technology. Equipped with Weber Connect, it allows for precision grilling and monitoring through a connected app. This innovative gift is perfect for tech-savvy grilling enthusiasts.

Genesis EX-335 Smart Gas Grill (Natural Gas & Liquid Propane) - $1,379 ($100 off)

Similar to the EPX-335, the Genesis EX-335 Smart Gas Grill offers smart grilling capabilities. This gift combines the convenience of natural gas with the advanced features of smart technology, providing an enhanced grilling experience.

Genesis SX-325s Smart Gas Grill (Natural Gas & Liquid Propane) - $1,219 ($100 off)

The Genesis SX-325s Smart Gas Grill is a compact and smart grilling solution, offering efficiency and connectivity. This gift is tailored for those who seek a space-saving yet technologically advanced grilling experience.