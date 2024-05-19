Score big savings on Hoka hiking boots during REI's Anniversary Sale

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’re in the market for new hiking boots, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the incredible deals at REI's Anniversary Sale. From May 17th to 27th, REI is offering a fantastic 25% off on the Hoka Kaha 2 GTX and Hoka Trail Code GTX Hiking Boots for women. These sales are too good to pass up, especially if you want to upgrade your hiking gear for the upcoming season.

Why Hoka Hiking Boots?

Hoka has made a name for itself in the world of hiking and trail running with its focus on comfort, durability, and performance. Here’s why the Hoka Kaha 2 GTX and Hoka Trail Code GTX are standout options:

25% off at REI

Key Specs

Comfort and Cushioning: The Kaha 2 GTX is known for its plush cushioning, making it ideal for long hikes and rough terrain. The EVA foam midsole provides exceptional shock absorption, reducing fatigue on your feet and joints.

With a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane, the Kaha 2 GTX ensures your feet stay dry in wet conditions. Whether you're trekking through muddy trails or crossing streams, these boots have you covered.

Stability and Support: The Kaha 2 GTX features a robust build with a Vibram Megagrip outsole, offering excellent traction and stability on various surfaces. The ankle support is particularly noteworthy, helping to prevent injuries on uneven ground.

Lightweight Design: Despite its rugged construction, the Kaha 2 GTX is surprisingly lightweight. This makes it easier to cover long distances without feeling weighed down.

25% off at REI

Key Specs

All-Terrain Performance: The Trail Code GTX is designed to handle a variety of terrains, from rocky paths to forest trails. The Vibram Megagrip outsole ensures reliable traction, giving you confidence with every step.

Comfort Fit: Like the Kaha 2 GTX, the Trail Code GTX offers excellent cushioning with its EVA midsole. The comfort fit is designed to accommodate different foot shapes, providing a secure and comfortable experience.

Waterproof and Breathable: The Gore-Tex membrane in the Trail Code GTX keeps water out while allowing moisture to escape. This means your feet stay dry and comfortable, even during intense hikes.

Durability: Built to withstand the rigors of outdoor adventures, the Trail Code GTX features durable materials and construction. You can trust these boots to last through many hiking seasons.

Why Shop During REI's Anniversary Sale?

REI’s Anniversary Sale is one of the most anticipated events for outdoor enthusiasts, and for good reason:

Significant Savings: A 25% discount on high-quality hiking boots like the Hoka Kaha 2 GTX and Trail Code GTX is a rare opportunity. These savings allow you to invest in top-tier gear without breaking the bank. Exclusive Offers: REI’s Anniversary Sale often includes exclusive deals and promotions not available at other times of the year. This means you can get more value for your money. Member Benefits: If you’re an REI Co-op member, you can enjoy additional perks such as dividend returns and special member-only offers. Joining the co-op can enhance your shopping experience and provide long-term benefits. Wide Selection: The sale covers a broad range of products, so you can also find discounts on other hiking essentials like clothing, accessories, and equipment. It’s a great time to stock up on everything you need for your next adventure.

How to Make the Most of the Sale

To ensure you get the best deals, follow these tips:

Shop Early: Popular sizes and styles can sell out quickly, so it's a good idea to shop early in the sale period. Check Online and In-Store: While REI’s website offers a convenient shopping experience, visiting a store can give you the chance to try on different sizes and styles. Use Your REI Member Benefits: If you're not already a member, consider joining. The benefits, including annual dividends and exclusive discounts, can add up over time.

REI’s Anniversary Sale from May 17th to 27th is the perfect time to upgrade your hiking gear. With 25% off Hoka Kaha 2 GTX and Hoka Trail Code GTX Hiking Boots for women, you’ll be well-equipped for your outdoor adventures. Don’t miss out on these incredible savings – your feet will thank you on your next hike.