Score big savings on 3 DeWalt power tool deals right now on Amazon

If you're in the market for top-tier tools at unbeatable prices, now is the perfect time to head over to Amazon. Three exceptional DeWalt tools, including the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Impact Driver, the DeWalt Oscillating Tool, and the DeWalt 20V MAX Impact Driver, are currently on sale, offering incredible value for both professional tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts. With discounts ranging from 36% to a whopping 46% off, these tools are not only top performers but also budget-friendly options. Whether you need an impact driver with robust torque, an oscillating tool for versatile applications, or a compact and powerful impact driver for confined spaces, these DeWalt tools have you covered. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to upgrade your toolkit with high-quality equipment while saving big.

$99.99 at Amazon

Key Features:

Powerful 3-Amp Motor: The tool is equipped with a robust 3-amp motor that delivers strong performance for cutting and sanding tasks, ensuring efficient and precise results.

Quick-Change Accessory System: With a quick-change accessory system, you can easily swap out blades and attachments without the need for wrenches, saving you time and enhancing the tool's versatility.

Dual-Grip Variable Speed Trigger: The dual-grip variable speed trigger provides users with ultimate speed and application control, allowing you to tailor the tool's performance to match the specific task you're working on.

Bright LED Light: A built-in LED light illuminates dark work surfaces, ensuring accurate cutting and enhancing visibility in low-light conditions, making it easier to achieve precise results.

The DeWalt Oscillating Tool, currently priced at just $99.99, offers an exceptional deal with a generous 44% discount, making it an attractive choice for both professional tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts. This powerful tool boasts a 3-amp motor that delivers robust performance for cutting and sanding tasks. With an impressive oscillation speed range of 0-22,000 OPM (oscillations per minute), it ensures efficient and precise results across various applications.

One of the standout features of this oscillating tool is its quick-change accessory system, which allows blades and attachments to be swapped out rapidly without the need for wrenches. This feature not only saves valuable time but also enhances the versatility of the tool, making it suitable for a wide range of projects. Additionally, the dual-grip variable speed trigger empowers users with ultimate control over speed and application, ensuring that you can tailor the tool's performance to match the specific task at hand.

Moreover, the inclusion of a bright LED light is a thoughtful addition, as it illuminates dark work surfaces, enhancing accuracy during cutting and sanding operations. To sweeten the deal further, the DeWalt Oscillating Tool comes with a comprehensive 29-piece accessory kit neatly organized in a storage box. This kit includes popular cutting and sanding attachments, making it an all-in-one solution for various tasks. With its power, versatility, and the substantial discount currently available, the DeWalt Oscillating Tool is a fantastic bargain that empowers users to tackle a wide range of projects with ease and precision.

$95.09 at Amazon

Key Features:

High Torque Brushless Motor: The impact driver is equipped with a powerful brushless motor that delivers an impressive maximum torque of 1,825 in-lbs, allowing it to handle large diameter screws and challenging tasks with ease.

3-Speed Control: With a 3-speed switch, users can select the appropriate speed setting for their specific applications, providing increased control and precision for various tasks, from high-speed drilling to high-torque driving.

3-LED Work Light: The on-board 3-LED work light illuminates dimly lit workspaces, ensuring that you can maintain productivity in low-light conditions and work with accuracy.

Chip Ready and Tool Connect Compatibility: This impact driver is Chip Ready, enabling you to track its location using the DeWalt Tool Connect Site Manager App (chip sold separately), enhancing tool management and security on the job.

The DeWalt 20V MAX XR Impact Driver, currently available at a discounted price of $95.09, presents a compelling deal for both professional tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts alike. This impact driver stands out for its combination of power, versatility, and innovative features. With a brushless motor delivering a maximum torque of 1,825 in-lbs, it's more than capable of handling the toughest screw-driving tasks, including driving large diameter screws with ease.

What makes this impact driver even more appealing is its 3-speed switch, which provides users with increased control and precision for various applications. Whether you need high-speed drilling or low-speed, high-torque driving, this tool has you covered. Additionally, the built-in 3-LED work light is a valuable asset for maintaining productivity in dimly lit workspaces, ensuring you can work efficiently in any lighting condition.

Furthermore, the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Impact Driver is designed with compatibility in mind. It's Chip Ready, allowing you to track the tool's location with the DeWalt Tool Connect Site Manager App (chip sold separately). While the battery and charger are sold separately, this tool offers exceptional performance and reliability, backed by a 3-year limited warranty and a 90-day satisfaction guarantee. At 36% off, this impact driver provides incredible value, combining durability, precision, and power, making it an excellent addition to any toolbox or jobsite.

$74.99 at Amazon

Key Features:

Compact and Lightweight Design: The impact driver's compact and lightweight design makes it ideal for working in tight or confined spaces, ensuring you can access hard-to-reach areas with ease.

Powerful Torque: With a maximum torque of 1,500 in-lbs., this impact driver provides the power needed to handle a wide range of applications, from driving screws to fastening tasks, making it a versatile choice for various projects.

Ergonomic Handle: The tool features an ergonomic handle design that enhances balance and control, reducing user fatigue during extended use, and allowing for precise tool maneuverability.

Bright LED Work Light: Equipped with a bright LED work light, this impact driver ensures visibility in dark or poorly lit workspaces, allowing you to work with accuracy and confidence, even in challenging lighting conditions.

The DeWalt 20V MAX Impact Driver is currently offered at a fantastic price of $74.99, providing an exceptional 46% discount. This deal is particularly appealing for those seeking a versatile and powerful tool that can handle a wide range of applications. The impact driver boasts a compact and lightweight design, making it easy to work in tight or confined spaces where larger tools may struggle to reach. The inclusion of a bright LED further enhances its usability in dimly lit environments, ensuring that you can work with precision and confidence.

With an impressive maximum torque of 1,500 in-lbs., this impact driver delivers the power needed to complete various tasks, from driving screws into tough materials to handling fastening applications efficiently. The ergonomic design of the handle enhances balance and tool control, reducing fatigue during extended use. While the battery and charger are sold separately, this allows users to choose compatible components based on their specific needs and preferences.

DeWalt is known for its commitment to quality and durability, and the 20V MAX Impact Driver is no exception. With its brushless motor and variable speed control, it's a reliable and versatile tool that can tackle a wide range of projects with ease. At its current discounted price, it offers incredible value for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts, making it an excellent addition to any toolkit.