Save up to 59% on hand tools, power tools, car accessories and more at Harbor Freight right now

Looking to save a few bucks on some tools or car accessories? Harbor Freight Tools is having a huge fall sale right now with deals on things like car jacks, angle grinders, truck winches, socket sets and much more. Check out the whole crop of sales right here or see some of our favorite picks just below.
Air Tools & Compressors
- Fortress 1 Gallon, 135 PSI Ultra Quiet Hand-Carry Jobsite Air Compressor - $129.99 ($20 off)
- Fortress 27 Gallon , 200 PSI High-Performance Vertical Shop/Auto Air Compressor - $349.99 ($50 off)
- Earthquake XT 3/8 in. x 50 ft. Industrial Grade Air Hose Reel - $149.99 ($20 off)
Automotive
- HFT Funnel Set, 4 Piece - $1.00 (40% off)
- Pittsburgh 20 Ton Hydraulic Bottle Jack - $39.99 (33% off)
- Pittsburgh 3 Ton Floor Jack with RAPID PUMP, Slate Gray - $119.99 ($20 off)
- Pittsburgh Automotive 2.5 ton Low-Profile Aluminum Racing Floor Jack with RAPID PUMP - $174.99 ($45 off)
- Fischer 750 lb. Heavy Duty ATV/Mower High Lift Jack - $249.99 ($50 off)
- Daytona 3 Ton Low-Profile Super-Duty Floor Jack with RAPID PUMP, Sunburst Metallic Orange - $259.99 ($30 off)
- Haul-Master Assorted Length Elastic Stretch Cords, 12-Piece - $5.99 (14% off)
- Badland ZXR 2500 lb. ATV/Utility Winch with Wire Rope and Wireless Remote Control - $69.99 (12% off)
- Haul-Master 2-Ball Adjustable Aluminum Hitch, 6 in. Drop / 6 in. Rise - $109.99 ($25 off)
- Badland ZXR 3500 lb. ATV/Powersport 12V Winch with Wire Rope - $139.99 ($10 off)
Hand Tools
- Pittsburgh 25 ft. x 1 in. QuikFind Tape Measure with ABS Casing - $2.00 (59% off)
- Pittsburgh 16 oz. Fiberglass Rip Hammer - $4.00 (33% off)
- Pittsburgh SAE/Metric/Star Folding Hex Key Set, 3 Piece - $5.00 (28% off)
- Pittsburgh 1/4 in. x 3/8 in. Dual-Drive Extendable Ratchet - $9.99 (33% off)
- Pittsburgh 10mm Metric Essential Socket Set, 10-Piece - $11.99 (20% off)
- Pittsburgh 15 in. Adjustable Jumbo Wrench - $12.99 (13% off)
- Pittsburgh Tool Set with 4-Drawer Chest, 105 Piece - $44.99 (18% off)
Power Tools
- Warrior 12V Cordless 3/8 in. Drill/Driver Kit - $12.99 (35% off)
- Warrior Titanium Hex Shank Drill Bit Set, 13 Piece - $4.99 (28% off)
- Bauer 6.5 Amp Orbital Variable Speed Jig Saw with Laser - $29.99 (40% off)
- Bauer 12 Amp, 7 in. Variable Speed Rotary Polisher/Sander - $69.99 (30% off)
- Hercules 15 Amp, 10 in. Compact Jobsite Table Saw with Rack and Pinion Fence - $299.99 ($80 off)
- Warrior 4-1/2 in. 24 Grit Metal Grinding Wheel - 99 cents (50% off)
- Warrior 1.1 Amp Corner/Detail Sander - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bauer 7 Amp 4-1/2 in. Slide Switch Angle Grinder - $19.99 (33% off)
- Drill Master 11 Amp Fixed Base Router - $44.99 (10% off)
- Warrior Rotary Tool Accessory Set, 276 Piece - $14.99 (25% off)
More Top Picks
