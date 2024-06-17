Save up to 51% on DeWalt power tools and accessories thanks to these awesome Amazon deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to build up your tool set on a budget? DeWalt is currently offering all kinds of great deals on Amazon and providing buyers with up to 50% off on things like bit sets, tool carts, impact drivers and more. You can check out the entire selection of DeWalt deals currently available right here, or see some of our favorite picks below.

$99 at Amazon

A good drill is essential to any tool set. This one is a great choice thanks to its lightweight design and multiple speed settings. Not only will you get the drill, a battery charger and a contractor bag with your purchase, you'll also get 2 20V MAX batteries, which can be used with any of your 20V MAX tools.

Key specs

Lightweight design < 4 lbs

2 speeds: 0 - 450 RPM and 1,500 RPM

1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck

6.5-inch height

Charger runs on standard 120V household electrical power

Includes drill, battery charger, 2 20V MAX batteries and a bag

$98.99 at Amazon

If you've already got a good drill (or 3) and are looking for a good impact driver instead, this is the deal you're looking for. It's nearly identical to the one above, but instead of a drill, it gets a 20V MAX brushless impact driver with a 1/4-inch hex chuck, 1,500 in-lbs of torque and a built-in LED light to boot. This bundle includes a battery charger, one 20V MAX battery and a contractor bag.

Key specs

Features a brushless motor

Provides 1,500 in-lbs of torque

Built-in LED light

Variable speed trigger

Includes impact driver, battery charger, one 20V MAX battery and a bag

$139 at Amazon

If you've got uses for both a drill and an impact driver then great news, you can save some dough with this combo kit. Not only will you get a great drill and a great impact driver, this deal comes with all the perks of the above deals, too. It'll get you the tools, the battery charger, 2 batteries and a contractor bag.

Key specs

Includes cordless drill and cordless impact driver

Both tools are compact and lightweight

Ergonomic handles are featured on both

Includes cordless drill, impact driver, battery charger, 2 20V MAX batteries and a bag

$129.02 at Amazon

The jigsaw is the unsung hero of DIY work. While it's probably not the most beginner-friendly tool in the world, with a bit of care and planning it can become indispensable for projects in the garage or around the house. This one features a brushless motor, built-in LED, variable speed trigger, lever-action keyless blade changes, an integrated dust blower and more. Although this deal will save you over $100 on the price of the tool, it doesn't come with a battery or charger, so you'll have to pick those up separately.

Key specs

Brushless mower

Compact size, easy to maneuver

"All-metal, lever-action keyless blade change allows for quick and easy t-shank blade changes"

4-position orbital action

Battery and charger NOT included

$127.71 at Amazon

Need some extra batteries? Might as well grab a few at a discount. This 2-pack of XR Lithium Ion 20V MAX batteries is more than half-off today and they can be used with any tool in DeWalt's 20V MAX line of tools.

Key specs

These premium XR lithium ion batteries provide " up to 60% more capacity than standard DEWALT 20V MAX battery pack"

Built-in LED lights show current charge

Weigh 1.4 lbs

Compatible with all DeWalt 20V MAX tools

$29.99 at Amazon

What good is a drill without bits? Not very. These screw bits can make your life a whole lot easier when trying to quickly add or remove screws from a project. This set contains 40 pieces with a sturdy container that latches closed and it's 25% off today.

Key specs

40 piece set

Container features a clear lid

"Patented bit-bar design of DEWALT bit set allows easy removal of bits and customizable placement"

Can be latched while closed

" CNC-machined bit tip for precise fit in screw heads for reducing cam-out"

Features a magnetic screw lock sleeve

$147.99 at Amazon

If you've got a bunch of DeWalt tool boxes sitting around, but no way to easily move them, this could end up being a life saver of a deal. This tool cart is specifically made for use with DeWalt Tough System cases, holds up to 160 lbs, and is easily maneuverable thanks to its heavy-duty wheels.

Key specs

Made for DeWalt Tough System cases

Holds up to 160 lbs

Adjustable, foldable brackets

Includes a central locking mechanism

More top picks