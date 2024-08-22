Why you can trust us

Save up to 49% on DeWalt power tools and accessories thanks to these awesome Amazon deals

Take advantage of deals on impact wrenches, drills, jigsaws and more

Aug 22nd 2024 at 11:19AM
Looking to build up your tool set on a budget? DeWalt is currently offering all kinds of great deals on Amazon and providing buyers with up to 49% off on things like bit sets, tool carts, impact drivers and more. You can see dozens of great DeWalt tools right here, most available at a discount, or check out some of our favorite picks below.

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit - $99 (45% off)

$99 at Amazon

A good drill is essential to any tool set. This one is a great choice thanks to its lightweight design and multiple speed settings. Not only will you get the drill, a battery charger and a contractor bag with your purchase, you'll also get 2 20V MAX batteries, which can be used with any of your 20V MAX tools.

Key specs

  • Lightweight design < 4 lbs
  • 2 speeds: 0 - 450 RPM and 1,500 RPM
  • 1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck
  • 6.5-inch height
  • Charger runs on standard 120V household electrical power
  • Includes drill, battery charger, 2 20V MAX batteries and a bag

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Impact Driver Kit - $119 (30% off)

$119 at Amazon

If you've already got a good drill (or 3) and are looking for a good impact driver instead, this is the deal you're looking for. It's similar to the one above, but instead of a drill, it gets a 20V MAX brushless impact driver with a 1/4-inch hex chuck, 1,500 in-lbs of torque and a built-in LED light to boot. This bundle includes a battery charger, one 20V MAX battery and a contractor bag.

Key specs

  • Features a brushless motor
  • Provides 1,500 in-lbs of torque
  • Built-in LED light
  • Variable speed trigger
  • Includes impact driver, battery charger, one 20V MAX battery and a bag

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger - $159 (33% off)

$159 at Amazon

If you've got uses for both a drill and an impact driver then great news, you can save some dough with this combo kit. Not only will you get a great drill and a great impact driver, this deal comes with all the perks of the above deals, too. It'll get you the tools, the battery charger, 2 batteries and a contractor bag.

Key specs

  • Includes cordless drill and cordless impact driver
  • Both tools are compact and lightweight
  • Ergonomic handles are featured on both
  • Includes cordless drill, impact driver, battery charger, 2 20V MAX batteries and a bag

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Jig Saw - $121 (49% off)

$121 at Amazon

The jigsaw is the unsung hero of DIY work. While it's probably not the most beginner-friendly tool in the world, with a bit of care and planning it can become indispensable for projects in the garage or around the house. This one features a brushless motor, built-in LED, variable speed trigger, lever-action keyless blade changes, an integrated dust blower and more. Although this deal will save you over $100 on the price of the tool, it doesn't come with a battery or charger, so you'll have to pick those up separately. 

Key specs

  • Brushless mower
  • Compact size, easy to maneuver
  • "All-metal, lever-action keyless blade change allows for quick and easy t-shank blade changes"
  • 4-position orbital action
  • Battery and charger NOT included

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Battery, 5 Ah, 2-Pack - $135.10 (48% off)

$135.10 at Amazon

Need some extra batteries? Might as well grab a few at a discount. This 2-pack of XR Lithium Ion 20V MAX batteries is more than half-off today and they can be used with any tool in DeWalt's 20V MAX line of tools.

Key specs

  • These premium XR lithium ion batteries provide "up to 60% more capacity than standard DEWALT 20V MAX battery pack"
  • Built-in LED lights show current charge
  • Weigh 1.4 lbs
  • Compatible with all DeWalt 20V MAX tools

DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set - $29.91 (25% off)

$29.91 at Amazon

What good is a drill without bits? Not very. These screw bits can make your life a whole lot easier when trying to quickly add or remove screws from a project. This set contains 40 pieces with a sturdy container that latches closed and it's 25% off today.

Key specs

  • 40 piece set
  • Container features a clear lid
  • "Patented bit-bar design of DEWALT bit set allows easy removal of bits and customizable placement"
  • Can be latched while closed
  • "CNC-machined bit tip for precise fit in screw heads for reducing cam-out"
  • Features a magnetic screw lock sleeve

