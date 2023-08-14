Save up to 47% with these popular car jump starter deals on Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A dead car battery can ruin your whole day, but correcting this issue is a lot easier than it used to be thanks to portable car jump starters. These super helpful accessories can jump start your car for you, often multiple times, with no additional vehicle required. Right now, some of the most popular jump starters on Amazon are on sale, a few at pretty hefty discounts. If you're interested in making your life a little less stressful with one of these affordable tools, check out these deals below.

$99.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Jump starts gas and diesel engines up to 10L

Works with 12v vehicles, motorcycles, RVs, tractors, trucks, snowmobiles and more

Fully charges in just 5 hours with USB-C and wall charger

A full charge can jump most vehicles 60 times

Can be used as a power pack to charge portable devices like phones or laptops

Built-in protection modes

Hardened plastic and rubber corners help protect against drops

Built-in flashlight

Comes with smart jumper cable, USB to Type-C cable, EVA Storage Case, Manual and 18 month warranty (Wall charger not included)

If you're looking for a jump starter that'll start your biggest, most power-hungry toys, this is the one you should check out. With 4000A of peak power, this jump starter can bring 12V vehicles, RVs, trucks and even yachts back to life, according to the manufacturer. It'll get you around 60 jumps on a single charge, charges via USB-C and also doubles as a power pack for your mobile devices as well. Naturally, it comes with its own jumper cables, a USB to Type-C cable and an 18 month warranty.

$47.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 1500 Peak Amps

Can jump vehicles with up to a 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engine

Carries up to 20 jumps on a charge

Works in "extreme temperatures"

Includes a built-in LED light

Also charges USB devices like phones and tablets

Features spark protection, reverse polarity protection, low-temperature protection, high-temperature protection and over-load protection

Comes with its own clamps and cables

This NEXPOW portable jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in "extreme temperatures" and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-load protection, high- and low-temperature protection and more. It has a built-in LED light with several modes and there are even a few USB outputs built into the gadget, allowing users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. It comes with its own clamps and cables.

$59.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 1,500 peak amps

Jump Starts cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles and boats with up to 7L gas and 5.5L diesel engines

Made for use in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F

Features 8 safety protection systems

Includes USB 3.0 and USB-C connection ports

Built-in flashlight, strobe and SOS light modes are available

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 7.0-liter gas or 5.5-liter diesel engines. It also promises to work in fairly extreme temperatures, claiming to be able to jump vehicles in -4°F all the way up to 140°F. It features reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. If you need to charge a USB device or two, don’t worry, it has built-in USB 3.0 and USB-C outputs. Like some portable car battery jumpers, it also features a built-in emergency flashlight with an SOS mode, and this one also comes with a bonus USB charging cable.

$79.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 2000 peak amps

Jump starts cars, SUVs and boats w/ up to 8.0L gas or 6.5L diesel engines

Rated at IP65 water resistance

Doubles as a portable power pack for USB devices

Includes a built-in LED light (with SOS mode)

Includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case

This AVAPOW unit is a little more powerful than the one above and can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines. It's rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather and features 8 different safety protection systems. Not only will this unit jump your car, like many others it also acts as a portable power pack featuring a built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices. It also features multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode. Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase.

$59.49 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 2000 peak amps

Can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine

Carries up to 20 jumps on a charge

Works in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F

Also charges USB devices like phones and tablets

Comes with its own clamps, cables and a carrying case

This NEXPOW portable jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in extreme temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. There are also a few USB outputs built into the gadget, to allow users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW comes with its own clamps and cables, and it even includes a carrying case.

$62.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 2500 peak amps

Can jump most 12-volt vehicles with up to 8.0L gas and 8L diesel engines

Also works with motorcyles, watercraft, ATVs, UTVs, lawnmowers, snowmobiles and more

Can hold a charge for more than 3 months

Features a built-in LED emergency flashlight

Can also be used to charge USB devices like phones and tablets

This deal is similar to the NEXPOW battery jump starter above, but if you need a bit more power, this is the one you should go for. This beast has enough power to jump most 12 volt vehicles on the road including vehicles with up to 8.0L gas and 8L diesel engines. It will also work for motorcycles, watercraft, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawnmowers, yachts, snowmobiles and more. Once charged up, the device can hold the charge for more than 3 months. It also features a built-in LED emergency flashlight with 4 modes. You can even use it to charge your USB devices like phones and tablets.

$99.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 1,000 peak amps - starts vehicles with up to a 6.0L gas and 3.0L diesel engine

Holds up to 20 jump starts on a single charge

Safety features include a "mistake-proof" design, spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection

Includes a built-in LED flashlight with seven light modes including strobe and SOS

Features USB ports for charging electronic devices on the go

Water-resistant (rated at IP65)

Only weighs 2.4 lbs

Includes a 1 year warranty with purchase

Not only does the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, it’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. The jump starter is rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters. Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating. It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. Last but not least, it even comes with its own microfiber storage bag.

