Save up to 46% during Amazon Prime Day with these big deals on electric bikes and electric scooters

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day event, there's never been a better time to pick up an electric scooter or e-bike. The list below features some of the best Prime Big Deal Days electric bike and electric scooter deals we could find. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the sale, so check back often!

Keep in mind, many of these deals are only for Amazon Prime members. If you aren't a member yet, you can sign up for a 30 day free trial right here.

The F Series of e-scooters certainly aren’t cheap but 15% off makes this Segway a much more interesting proposition for those in the market. You can choose between the F25, F30, or F40. We’re currently looking at the F25 because it’s got a solid power output (300W), a great top speed (15.5 mph), and an impressive range (212.4 miles).

This Segway is one of the best kid-rated e-scooters available. The top-rated scooter has a 150-watt kick-to-start motor with a top speed of 10 mph and 6.3 miles of range. It also comes with a one-year warranty or 180-day warranty for specific parts - contact Segway for details.

Electric scooters and hoverboards are a great last mile transport option for commuters. They’re also great for good ol’ fashioned fun. Segway is a top-rated maker of e-riders and its Ninebot S model is currently on sale. The self-balancing personal transport has a top speed of 10 mph and 13.7 miles of range. And though some assembly is required if you buy from Amazon, the Segway Ninebot is still a top pick among users. Oh, and the Ninebot S is compatible with Segway’s Go-Kart Kit!

Can we say that the Swagtron Swagcycle is dripping with swag? Name aside, the EB-5 Pro+ is an affordable zero-emission last-mile transport option for adult riders. Key features of this e-bike include the fact that the lightweight (37 lbs) aluminum frame is foldable for easier transport and storage, it has a top speed of 15 mph, and a removable battery with 15.5 miles of range when fully charged. The Swagcycle e-bike has a 4.1-star average rating from nearly 1,200 Amazon reviewers.

The Segway Ninebot S Kids is a great transportation toy for children 8+, able to reach speeds of up to 8.7 mph with a max range of 8 miles on a single charge. You can connect a phone via bluetooth to be able to ride to your own tunes and it even features real-time intelligent voice safety reminders, encouraging riders to slow down and ride carefully. The tires are non-slip and maintenance free. It even comes in 3 different colors, white, pink and blue.

The Massimo electric bike is a great e-bike for kids. It has 2 speeds, up to 6 hours of battery life and works for kids ages 5 and up. The Massimo also has a seat that adjusts from 18" to 22" and sits on two 16" extra large wheels. Parents can even set the top speed for the bike, between 9 mph and 15.5 mph.

This e-bike by TotGuard is a great pick for many reasons, not the least of which is the price! The bike has 3 riding modes: e-bike, assisted bike and normal bike and the battery is even totally removable if you want to go old school and get some exercise while it charges. The battery only takes 5 hours to completely charge and provides riders with 25 - 30 miles in full electric mode or 50 - 60 miles in assisted mode. The bike is made of an aluminum alloy and features 21-speed gears to give riders a ton of options. Last but not least, the company promises to provide "lifelong free exchange and return services of the electric bicycle."

Don’t let the name fool you, the Swagtron Swagcycle is a serious e-bike. It weighs only 37 pounds and it's foldable so its easy to transport. The Autoguard braking system makes the motor stop as you're braking to increase stopping power and safety. When it has 1 mile of range left it will enter an energy-conserving mode to make sure you reach your destination.

The Jasion EB5 Electric Bike is an Amazon Top Pick for being highly rated, fairly priced and ready-to-ship. It features a 350w brushless motor that'll propel you to a top speed of 20 mph if you ask it to. Naturally, it comes with 4 riding modes, so if you don't want the assistance, you can just pedal as normal. The battery is removable and will get you up to 40 miles of range or 5-6 hours per charge. The bike itself weighs just 49.6 lbs and sits on 26-inch puncture-resistant tires.

More Top Picks

Your October Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.