Save up to 38% on a new dash cam thanks to these 5 deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Although dash cams have steadily been gaining popularity here in the states, they're an accessory that many Americans still haven't fully embraced. If you're still riding around with out a dash camera, we're here to tell you that it's something worth considering. Whether your goal is to grab some quick and easy footage of your drives for your Instagram page, or you just want to protect yourself from a lawsuit, a dash cam can be a huge help. Depending on what you're searching for, you might want to keep an eye out for features like night vision, HD recording, loop recording, parking monitoring, collision detection or a multi-cam setup to capture video in multiple directions. Many modern cameras even feature built-in WiFi and phone compatibility. Right now, Amazon is offering deals on a handful of its most popular dash cams, so we've rounded them up for you just below.

$103.48 at Amazon

The Redtiger dual dash cam has basically all of the features you could want out of a cam system like this at a great price. It can capture 4K video recordings from its front cam and 1080p video from the rear cam, both in daylight conditions and at night. The system has built-in WiFi which is always a helpful feature since it allows you to easily connect the cam to your phone to be able to save or edit videos right on your mobile device. Like many others, this camera system has 24-hour parking monitoring, collision-detection, and loop recording. One reviewer shared a video of the cam's "clear and sharp" picture right here. Last but not least, the brand offers a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support. Learn more about the REDTIGER right here.

Key specs

Captures video at 4K resolution from the front cam and 1080p resolution from the rear cam

Built-in WiFi connectivity

Features 24 hour parking monitoring, loop recording, night vision recording and collision-detection

Purchase includes a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support

$89.99 at Amazon

The Rove 4K dash cam records videos in, you guessed it, 4K resolution. It has features like Super Night Vision technology, built-in WiFi functionality allowing you to instantly manage your recordings on your smart phone, built-in GPS to record your location and speed, parking mode, motion detection, G-sensor tech, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse video, slow-mo video, and it can handle up to a 512GB micro SD card for storage. One reviewer shared some of his own footage shot with the camera right here. After 35,000 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at an impressive score of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Want your dash cam recordings to be in crisp 4K? Click here to learn more about the Rove R2.

Key specs

Records videos up to a 2160p or 4K resolution

150° wide angle field of view lens

Wi-Fi connectivity

Features low-light/night vision recording

Supports up to a 512 GB SD card (not included)

Includes a 1-year warranty

$33.99 at Amazon

This front and rear dash cam records in Ultra HD 176° front video and 160° 1080p rear video. The rear cam is also waterproof, to protect it from the elements. Inside, the camera features a 3.2-inch HD screen with an easy-to-use navigation system. Like the others, this cam features loop recording, a G-sensor, night vision and parking monitoring. It's easy to install and it even comes with a free 64GB SD card. Unfortunately, no reviewers have uploaded straight-from-the-cam video yet, but if you'd like to have a look at a still image from the Miden, you can see that right here.

Key specs

Front Ultra HD 176° cam and rear 1080p 160° cam

Features loop recording and night vision capabilities

Purchase includes a 64GB SD card

$48.44 at Amazon

This 3-channel dash cam records footage from the front, back and inside of your vehicle, with audio. It has a 170° front cam, 150° interior cam and a 150° waterproof rear cam. A built-in G-sensor allows parking monitoring and locking videos after sudden shakes and loop recording makes it so new videos will automatically overwrite the oldest videos on your SD card when your storage limit is reached. The cam also features night vision and HDR tech for a clearer picture in less-than-ideal conditions and promises to be easy to install. A helpful reviewer shared some video of a nighttime drive taken with this camera right here.

Key specs

170° front cam, 150° interior cam and a 150° waterproof rear cam

1080p video recording

Parking monitoring via G-sensor

Night vision, HDR capability

Purchase includes 32GB SD card

$25.47 at Amazon

This iZeeker dash cam is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals you can find in car video. For just under $26 you get a dash cam that records in 1080P full HD with a 170° wide angle lens. Like many other cams, this one saves videos onto a MicroSD card and features loop recording, automatic start and stop and it also employs a G-sensor for crash detection. iZeeker will provide a 2-year warranty with your purchase. Check out an image from the cam right here.

Key specs

Records at 1080P HD with 30 FPS resolution

Features a 170° wide angle lens field of view w/ a F1.8 aperture, WDR and night vision capability

USB connectivity

Includes parking monitoring

Purchase includes a microSD card and a 2 year warranty

More top picks