Save up to 30% on Greenworks electric lawn tools

If you've ever considered reducing your carbon footprint by going the electric route for your yard work, now is a great time of year to snag some deals on equipment thanks to this Amazon sale. Right now, you'll find tons of great deals on electric push mowers, weed whippers, leaf blowers and more. You can see all of the deals available now right here, but we're featuring a few of our favorites just below.

$399.99 at Amazon

This all-electric Greenworks electric mower runs for up to a full hour on a fully charged 5.0Ah Greenworks battery, which is included in this purchase along with a rapid charger. The battery can be swapped into 75+ other compatible Greenworks tools, so if you want to get into the ecosystem, this type of combo deal could end up being a great value for you. The mower itself, though, has a brushless motor with 21-inch cutting deck, so it should make quick work of lawns up to a half-acre in size, and the 4-in-1 system allows for mulching, rear-bagging, side discharge and even turbo leaf pickup. It folds up vertically for easy storage in your garage and even has a IPX 4 waterproof rating. Last but not least, it's height adjustable to 7 different positions and, of course, features a push-button start.

Key specs

21-inch cutting deck

Mulch, rear-bagging, side discharge and turbo leaf pickup configurations

7-position height adjustment

Dual battery port auto switch automatically changes to second battery (sold separately) when the first one runs out

Includes 5.0Ah battery and rapid charger

$112.75 at Amazon

This leaf blower is perfect for a quick spring or summer clean-up job. With a fully charged 2.0Ah battery, it'll get you up to 15 minutes of use even on high. It blows up to 150 MPH and even comes with a concentrator nozzle if you really need to clear out those tight crevices. It's got a comfortable grip and is lightweight (just 3 lbs according to the listing) so it's easily maneuverable and shouldn't wear you out when being used. In addition to the blower, you'll also get a 2.0Ah battery and charger with your purchase.

Key specs

Up to 15 minutes of run-time on high

Blows up to 150 MPH / 135 CFM

Includes additional concentrator nozzle and 2.0Ah battery and charger

$87.49 at Amazon

There are few things in life more satisfying than pressure washing a dirty surface. This electric Greenworks pressure washer can use its 1,600 PSI to help you clean up a deck, your house siding, your driveway and much, much more. On a lower pressure setting, you can even use it to help wash your car with the help of an included soap applicator attachment. It's made to be used either vertically or horizontally, depending on user preference and both its power cord and pressure hose are a generous length at 35 feet and 20 feet, respectively. The washer has been certified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association, and it comes with a 3 year warranty.

Key specs

1,600 PSI

1.2 Gallons Per Minute

Comes with a 35 foot power cord and 20 foot pressure hose for 55 feet of maneuverability

PWMA (Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association) certified

Includes a soap applicator with purchase and a 3 year warranty

$139 at Amazon

Whether you call it a string trimmer, a weed whacker or a weed whipper, we can all agree that yard work just doesn't feel finished until this vital step of the process is complete. With this electric, cordless string trimmer you'll be able to whip those weeds for up to 65 minutes on a fully charged 2.5Ah battery which is, of course, included. This particular trimmer has a 16-inch cutting path which combined with its brushless motor should make short work of even tough weeds and grass. The head employs bump feed tech, like most string trimmers, which means more string is just a bump away when you're looking a little short. Last but not least, due to its lack of a gas tank, Greenworks says this tool is about "25% lighter than comparable gas-powered models" and it's quieter than most gas-powered models, too.

Key specs

16-inch cutting path

Up to 65 minutes of run-time

Purchase includes 2.5Ah battery and rapid charger