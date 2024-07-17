Save over $300 on this advanced Roomba robot vacuum from Walmart

Vacuuming can be a time-consuming and bothersome chore that we all have to do but technology exists to help us out. An AI vacuum, like the iRobot Roomba j7+, is designed to clean your carpets and floors while you spend your time doing anything else. Walmart has a deal on the robot vac that rivals Amazon Prime Day — the Roomba j7+ is just $499 (save over $300). Get yours now while supplies last by clicking here, or continue reading below to learn more.

PROS CONS Cleans floors while away

Cleans floors while away Obstacle avoidance

Obstacle avoidance Self-emptying 1-Year Warranty

1-Year Warranty Can’t climb stairs

$499 at Walmart

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is not your typical robotic vacuum cleaner. It is an advanced vacuum unit that identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste, cords, socks, and more while it routinely cleans. Like any other Roomba, you can schedule multiple cleanings per day for a cleaner home and can empty its bin on its own so you don't have to. With Smart Mapping you can control where Roomba cleans by scheduling a time for the robot to vacuum and you can create “Keep Out Zones” and “Clean Zones” to choose precise areas to avoid and clean. It uses a 3-stage cleaning system the 10x power-lifting suction, an edge sweeping brush to get walls and corners, and dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. iRobot Roomba j7+ is ready to be purchased today at its current price of $499 after a massive $300.99 off from its original price of $799.99.

Key specs

Product weight: 20 lbs

20 lbs Recommended surface: Carpet

Carpet Filter type: Bag

Bag Dimensions: 12” x 4” x 16”

12” x 4” x 16” Warranty: 1 year

More top picks

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog's experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.