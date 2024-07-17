Save over $2000 on a Jackery portable power station with these jaw-dropping Prime Day deals

Some of the best things to save money on during Prime Day have to be portable generators and power stations. While extremely helpful devices that can absolutely help you out on camping trips, tailgates and even emergencies, there's no denying that a portable generator doesn't come cheap. Thankfully, though, Prime Day deals like the few we're featuring below help make these usually-expensive products a lot easier to consider, if not downright impossible to ignore. Thanks to the big event, Jackery has some truly stellar deals available on their generators right now, one that could save shoppers nearly $2,400.

You'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these deals, so if you're not one already, you can start a free 30-day trial of the service right here. Between these stellar Jackery deals and all of the other giant savings to be had thanks to the event, now is a great time to at least dip your toe in with a trial. If you're already a member, though and you're anxious to get to these phenomenal Jackery deals, you can check out the whole crop right here or see some of our favorites just below.

$2,599 at Amazon

Jackery Solar Generator 4000 key specs:

4,085.6Wh capacity: Powers heavy load devices up to 3000W for outdoor adventures and home emergencies

Powers heavy load devices up to 3000W for outdoor adventures and home emergencies Ultra-fast charging: Reaches 100% battery level in just 2 hours, using solar panels or wall outlets

Reaches 100% battery level in just 2 hours, using solar panels or wall outlets Expandable: Supports up to 5 additional battery packs, scaling from 2kWh to 12kWh and even 24kWh

Supports up to 5 additional battery packs, scaling from 2kWh to 12kWh and even 24kWh Safety first: Advanced lithium technology, cooling system, and safety features ensure efficient and secure operation

Advanced lithium technology, cooling system, and safety features ensure efficient and secure operation Durable lifespan: LiFePO4 battery lasts up to 10 years with innovative ChargeShield technology

LiFePO4 battery lasts up to 10 years with innovative ChargeShield technology Includes: 1 Explorer 2000 Plus, 1 E2000 Plus Expandable Battery, 2 200W Solar Panels

1 Explorer 2000 Plus, 1 E2000 Plus Expandable Battery, 2 200W Solar Panels 5-year warranty: Jackery provides reliable customer support with a 5-year warranty on this purchase

The Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit boasts the Explorer 2000 Plus and 1X PackPlus E2000 Plus Expandable Battery along with two 200W solar panels. It's not an exaggeration to call this kit a game-changer for anyone in need of a dependable generator solution for outdoor escapades and unexpected home emergencies. Although this is a stellar kit by any metric, what truly sets it apart is its remarkable performance and flexibility. The 4085.6Wh capacity can handle heavy load devices up to 3000W, meaning it should provide plenty of power for most people during emergencies or outdoor excursions.

It operates quietly at only 30dB, which means it won't be keeping you up at night, and it features super-fast charging (0 to 100% in just 2 hours via a standard wall outlet or using 6 solar panels). It's totally expandable, which means you can link it with up to five expandable battery packs (this kit comes with 1) to increase the power capacity from 2kWh to 12kWh. If you connect 2 Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Power Stations in parallel, you can expand capacity all the way up to 24kWh, voltage to 240V, and output to 6000W. That's a lot of power.

As far as safety features go, Jackery has you covered with a built-in cooling system, shock resistance, fire retardancy and more. The battery should have a lifespan of up to a full decade and perhaps best of all, the company offers a 5-year warranty with your purchase. If you're looking for a one-stop shop for all of your power generation needs, this is probably the one to look at. If you don't need something quite as robust though or don't want to spend 4 figures on a generator solution, we've got 2 more great options just below.

$999 at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO key specs:

2,160Wh capacity: 2,200W output

2,200W output Lightweight: 43 lbs

43 lbs 8 Built-in Outlets: 3 AC, 2 USB 3.0, 2 USB-C, 1 car outlet

3 AC, 2 USB 3.0, 2 USB-C, 1 car outlet Includes: 1 AC charging cable and 1 car charging cable

1 AC charging cable and 1 car charging cable 2 Year Warranty: Can be extended to 5 years

The Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO offers just about everything you could ever want from a power station of this size. It weighs 43 pounds, so while you might not be doing bicep curls with it, it's certainly not tethered to one place either, especially thanks to its built-in ergonomic handle. It charges up to 100% from a wall socket in just 2 hours, a car outlet in 24 hours, or six of Jackery's own SolarSaga 200 solar panels in 2.5 hours. More importantly, though, it can power up to eight devices at one time, including an air compressor for 86 minutes, an electric hammer for two hours or a hot plate for 48 minutes. It accomplishes this thanks to a stellar 2,160Wh capacity and 2,200-watt output power.

According to Jackery, the Explorer 2000 PRO takes less than 60 seconds to set up, saving time in an environment where, presumably, you'll need power fast. It includes eight outlets (three AC outlets, two USB-A quick charge 3.0 outlets, 2 USB-C PD 100W outlets, one car outlet) so most modern devices should be able to be plugged in and charged without any issue. Last but not least, this power station comes with a two-year warranty and can be extended to five years, so you'll be able to have some peace of mind about your purchase. If you're interested in taking advantage of the $700 off deal, bringing the power station down to its lowest price ever, you can check it out right here.

$479 at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station key specs:

1002Wh capacity: "Power 90% home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power)"

"Power 90% home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power)" Lightweight: Weighs just 22 lbs

Weighs just 22 lbs 8 output ports: 3 AC outlets, 1 USB-A, 1 USB 3.0, 2 USB-C PD, 1 car outlet

3 AC outlets, 1 USB-A, 1 USB 3.0, 2 USB-C PD, 1 car outlet Includes: AC adapter, car charging cable, and a SolarSaga parallel adapter cable

AC adapter, car charging cable, and a SolarSaga parallel adapter cable 2-year warranty: Jackery provides a 2-year manufacturer warranty

This power station should power "90% of home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power)." If you're wondering whether or not the pack can power a specific appliance in your home, just keep in mind that "the Explorer 1000 can charge/power devices that operate at less than 1000 watts. It's important to note that the total wattage of all connected devices should also be under 1000 watts. If the power requirement exceeds this limit, the Explorer 1000 will automatically shut off."

It features 8 output ports that include 3 AC outlets, a USB-A port, a USB 3 port, 2 USB-C outlets and 1 car outlet. You'll get a full charge in just about 5.5 hours via a wall outlet and total usage time will, naturally, depend on what you're powering with the device, but Jackery provides a great way to at least ballpark it. "You can calculate the working time using the formula: Working time = 1002Wh*0.85/operating power of your device. For example, if the power consumption of your device is 60W, the estimated working time would be approximately 14.2hrs."

$198.98 at Amazon

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 key specs:

293Wh capacity: 300W output (500W peak)

300W output (500W peak) Fast-charging: Charges from 0-80% in about 2 hours when plugged into a wall outlet

Charges from 0-80% in about 2 hours when plugged into a wall outlet Lightweight: Weighs just over 7 lbs

Weighs just over 7 lbs 6 output ports: 2 AC, 1 PD 60W USB-C, 1 fast charge USB 3, 1 USB-A and 1 DC car port

2 AC, 1 PD 60W USB-C, 1 fast charge USB 3, 1 USB-A and 1 DC car port Includes: Car charging cable and AC charge cable

Car charging cable and AC charge cable 2-year warranty: Jackery provides a 2-year manufacturer warranty

This much more modest (but still very powerful) option from Jackery is probably more for camping than emergencies, but can still be extremely useful in a pinch. It can be charged from 0% to 80% in just about 2 hours when plugged into a wall outlet (3.6 hours when plugged into a car) and carries enough of a charge to power your phone 31 times, a camera 15 times and a drone 6 times. If you’re going to be outside for a while, you can also pair it with a solar panel for charging off the road and off the grid. It may not power your entire house, but keeping your phone and other small devices topped off during an emergency can be invaluable. If the Explorer 300 is a little more than what you need, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is also a great pick, currently on sale.

