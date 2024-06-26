Save nearly $100 on a Greenworks electric lawn mower with this limited-time Amazon deal

Most likely, we've all been knee deep in yard work for a month or two already, but this is about the time of year when even if things have been going smoothly, the heat, the usage and the wear and tear could potentially break down some of your trusty lawn equipment. If you're due for a replacement or an upgrade, thankfully there are all kinds of great deals available on lawn care tools right now. In fact, Greenworks has a great deal that will save you nearly $100 on a 20-inch electric mower available for a limited time, bringing the price down to just $284.99. If you're curious, you can check out the listing for yourself right here, or learn a bit more about the mower just below.

$284.99 at Amazon

Greenworks has plenty of great mowers available, but this one is a fantastic middle-of-the-road pick for most people. If you've got a tiny yard, it might be a bit more than what you need, but if you're living on an acre or more, it might not cut it (get it?). If you, like most, fall somewhere in between, it's well worth consideration at the current price. Not only does this offer get you a solid twin-blade mower with a 20-inch cutting deck, it also comes with a 4.0Ah battery, a 2.0Ah battery and a charger. The mower is cordless and since it's electric it features a push-button start that makes it quick and easy to get it going — no yanking on a ripcord for this mower. The electrified nature of the tool also means that it releases no emissions and should stay "virtually maintenance free" since it doesn't require oil or gasoline. You'll have to keep in mind that this mower isn't self-propelled, so if that's what you're used to, it might take just a bit more effort to use than a self-propelled mower. That said, however, there are a few verified purchasers who have left reviews stating that they find it quite easy to push, with one going so far as to say they "can push it at a pace faster than my old self-propelled gas mower."

If you're worried about noise, an electric mower like this one is much quieter than a gas-powered mower, so you shouldn't have to think about whether you're disturbing the neighbors. Last but not least, if you have other Greenworks tools that also use 4.0Ah or 2.0Ah batteries, you'll be able to swap those batteries among your tools. Reviews about the mower are generally quite positive, praising its power and ease-of-use, but some reviewers feel it could use a bit more battery power. If that's something you're concerned about, you might consider picking up an extra battery a la carte, right here, also on sale for 22% off right now.

Key specs

20-inch cutting deck

40 minute runtime on full charge

Cuts up to 1/3 acre on a single charge

Batteries charge in 180 minutes

Dual battery ports with auto switch allows for uninterrupted mowing"

Purchase includes mower, 4.0Ah battery, 2.0Ah battery and a charger