Prime Day 2024 may be over, but there are still big discounts to be found at Amazon. Right now you can save hundreds of dollars on three different Beats headphones, while supplies last. It's important to note, these deals are for Prime members only, so be sure to sign up before checking out to take advantage of the discounts.
Headphones can play a big part in boosting the quality of our work, entertainment, and travel experiences, as they allow us to immerse ourselves in our favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks, or have a hands-free conversation with our loved ones. Whether for the home, office, or travel, a good pair of headphones is an essential piece of gear. To see the entire Beats line up click here, or continue reading to learn more about the three great post-Prime Day deals now live.
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones - $169.95 (51% off)
The Beats Studio Pro wireless noise-canceling headphones are the number one best-selling headphones at Amazon for over-ear headphones. A fully charged Beats Studio Pro provides users with up to 40 hours of battery life along with two distinctive listening modes fully adaptive active noise cancelling and transparency mode. If 40 hours isn’t enough battery life there is a 3.5mm analog audio cable that you can plug in for uninterrupted use. The headphones also feature personalized spatial audio giving you a dynamic immersive 360-degree listening experience.
Key specs
- Headphone jack: 3.5mm jack
- Item weight: 9.2 ounces
- Battery life: 40 hours
- Bluetooth range: 100 meters
- Fast Fuel: 10 min charge is 4-hour playback
Beats Studio Buds Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds - $79 (47% off)
If the Beats Studio Pro is too bulky check out the Bests Studio Buds. The Studio Buds feature the same Active Noise Canceling and Transparency mode features in a compact easy-to-carry size. The small size does have its disadvantages from that of its larger sibling, by reducing listing time to only 8 hours but with the pocket-sized charging case that increases to 24 hours combined. It is also classified as a Class 1 Bluetooth earbuds which means it has an extended range and fewer dropouts from that of other audio devices. Aside from the high-quality call performance, it features an IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance giving you peace of mind from unwanted liquids.
Key specs
- Material: Plastic
- Water resistance level: IPX4-rated
- Style: Studio Buds
- Battery life: 8 hours
- Bluetooth range: 100 meters
- Item weight: 0.176 ounces
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds - $149.95 (40% off)
If the gym is your home and you want something that will keep up with your strenuous activities then the Beats Powerbeats Pro might be the one for you. Fully charged it can provide up to 9 hours of listening time, 24 hours with the charging case. It has an adjustable ear hooks that securely fits to your ear so it doesn’t fall during tough workouts. The best part about the Powerbeats Pro is its sweat and water resistance. Each earbud has volume and track control allowing you to use a single earbud while paying attention to your surroundings. With the help of an app, you and your workout partner can share what you're listening to thanks to Audio Sharing and never miss a beat.
Key specs
- Item weight: 0.64 ounces
- Water resistance level: IPX4
- Battery life: 9 hours, 24 hours with charging case
- Bluetooth range: 100 meters
- Earpiece shape: Angular shape with hooks
