Save a giant $420 on a new Jackery 1000 portable power station with this 4th of July deal

If you've been considering diving into the world of portable power this year, this 4th of July deal is well worth a look. A portable power station can be an invaluable backup power solution for camping trips, tailgates or in an emergency. If you've got some experience in overlanding or camping, there's a good chance you know all about Jackery power stations. Jackery is one of the biggest brands in the generator and portable power space, and thanks to the holiday you can get one of their most powerful offerings, the Jackery 1000, for a giant 42% off right now, bringing the power station down to just $579. In fact, the brand is offering multiple deals right now which you can check out here if you're so inclined, but this one will save you the most. This deal won't last forever, so if you're interested, you can check it out right here or learn more below.

1002Wh capacity: "Power 90% home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power)"

"Power 90% home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power)" Lightweight: Weighs just 22 lbs

Weighs just 22 lbs 8 output ports: 3 AC outlets, 1 USB-A, 1 USB 3.0, 2 USB-C PD, 1 car outlet

3 AC outlets, 1 USB-A, 1 USB 3.0, 2 USB-C PD, 1 car outlet Includes: AC adapter, car charging cable, and a SolarSaga parallel adapter cable

AC adapter, car charging cable, and a SolarSaga parallel adapter cable 2-year warranty: Jackery provides a 2-year manufacturer warranty

This power station should power "90% of home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power)." If you're wondering whether or not the pack can power a specific appliance in your home, just keep in mind that "the Explorer 1000 can charge/power devices that operate at less than 1000 watts. It's important to note that the total wattage of all connected devices should also be under 1000 watts. If the power requirement exceeds this limit, the Explorer 1000 will automatically shut off."

It features 8 output ports that include 3 AC outlets, a USB-A port, a USB 3 port, 2 USB-C outlets and 1 car outlet. You'll get a full charge in just about 5.5 hours via a wall outlet and total usage time will, naturally, depend on what you're powering with the device, but Jackery provides a great way to at least ballpark it. "You can calculate the working time using the formula: Working time = 1002Wh*0.85/operating power of your device. For example, if the power consumption of your device is 60W, the estimated working time would be approximately 14.2hrs."