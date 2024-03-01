Save $60 on the best-selling Jackery power station available at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spring is on the horizon, and that means it's time to start thinking about camping trips, backyard bashes and more. It can be helpful to have a portable source of power for any outdoor get-together, and while you may not need a full-blown whole-house generator for a backyard bbq, a portable power station could prove to be an ideal party accessory. Today, the Jackery 300 is available for $60 off with a digital coupon, bringing the price down to a fantastic $239. Not only is this Jackery a great option for travel and events, it's also good to keep charged and ready in case of emergencies. Jackery is one of the most popular brands in the space, and this particular model is Amazon's best-selling outdoor generator. If you've ever considered picking up a generator or power station like this before, now is a great opportunity.

$239.99 at Amazon

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 Plus key features:

288Wh lithium-ion battery pack

300w output

Charges with USB-C in 2.8 hours or with AC in 1.35 hours

Lightweight and easy to carry

Multiple output ports

This powerful Jackery portable power station is a great choice for camping or outdoor activities, but it's also extremely useful in a pinch. It can be charged in as little as 1.35 hours when plugged into a wall outlet (4.3 hours when plugged into a car) and carries enough of a charge to power your phone 13 times, a camera 12 times and a drone 5 times. If you’re going to be outside for a while, you can also pair it with a solar panel for charging off the road and off the grid. It may not power your entire house, but keeping your phone and other small devices topped off during an emergency can be invaluable. If the Explorer 300 Plus is a little more than what you need, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is also a great pick, currently on sale. Also, if you're willing to sacrifice a bit of charge speed and maneuverability for a few more total banked charges, the original Explorer 300 is also still available and on sale. You can check that out right here.

