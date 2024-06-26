Save 50% off this highly user-rated dash cam this July 4th

A reliable dash cam is a handy tool that can give you driving peace of mind. Cams can help deter would-be thieves, they're handy in fender benders, and they can record your scenic drives. Good, high-def dash cams are becoming more and more affordable. They're also easy to install and operate yourself. Some features to consider when shopping for a dash cam are its resolution, included accessories, and additional functions like motion sensing and loop recording. The ROVE R3 Dash Cam has great user ratings and it's currently on sale. This three-channel dash cam captures footage from out of the front of the vehicle, the rear, and even inside the cabin. It's currently on sale for $198.99 as a limited-time Fourth of July deal. You can just purchase now by clicking here or continue reading below to learn more about the Rove 3 dash cam.

$198.99 at Amazon

Rove R3 three-channel dash cam front, rear, and cabin shoot video at 1440p for the front while the back and cabin cameras film at 1080p. The 3-inch IPS display provides users the ability to navigate and adjust camera settings. You can also connect your phone to the Rove R3 thanks to the Rove app to access video footage and perform firmware updates with the always-on built-in dual-band WiFi. In addition to the WiFi, there's also GPS with live speed alerts, a compass, and location stamps. Like many cams, this one offers 24-hour parking monitoring, and loop recording, and includes a G-sensor. Rove R3 is also equipped with built-in digital image stabilization with an f1.4 lens aperture to allow more light in for a better-quality image. The cabin camera includes 4 IR LEDs to capture video in the dark, and all cameras offer time-lapse recording. Rove R3 can handle up to 512GB memory card, however, it does not include a micro SD memory card for recording, but you can purchase one here.

Rove R3 3-channel dash cam front, rear, and cabin is currently $198.99 after a Fourth of July limited-time deal discount of 50% off and has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from over 1,500 raters. The majority of reviews compliment the video quality, ease of use, ease of installation, and price. While a few had software issues, and complained about the device not recording when using third-party micro SD memory cards instead of the dedicated Rove micro SD memory cards.

Key specs

Resolution: 1440p (front), 1080p (rear)

Location: 3-channel cam includes front view, rear view, and inside view

Field of view: 150° wide-angle front camera and 140° wide-angle rear and inside cameras, f1.4 aperture

Features: Super Night Vision, loop-recording, motion-sensing, 24-hour parking monitoring, GPS

Input/output: USB Type-C

Memory card: Not included, can support up to 512 GB micro SD

Mount type: Includes suction mount and 3M sticky mount

Customer support: USA-based, 1-year warranty, 30-day money-back guarantee