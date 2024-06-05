Save 48% on a Greenworks hedge trimmer today thanks to this Amazon deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With the official start of summer hitting later this month, we've already been in prime hedge-growth season for a little while now. Unless you want bushy, unkempt hedges that just continue to grow and grow, it's important to keep them trimmed. Of course you could hire a company to come out and do the work for you, but in the long run it's undoubtedly much cheaper to invest in a hedge trimmer on your own and take care of the issue yourself. Right now, it's more affordable than ever thanks to this huge 48% off deal on a new Greenworks hedge trimmer.

If you've been looking for an all-electric solution to your hedge overgrowth woes, Greenworks is a brand that's well worth your consideration. This hedge trimmer runs on Greenworks' 40V 2.0Ah batteries and runs for up to an hour on a full charge. It features 24-inch cutting blades that provide a 1-inch cutting capacity. The rear handle is rotatable making it easy to get to those hard-to-reach places, it weighs just 9.9 lbs and it even has a cushioned comfort-grip. Right now, the trimmer is on a huge 48% off sale bringing the price down to $99, the lowest it's ever been on Amazon. If you're in the market for a hedge trimmer, you can learn more and snatch one up right here.

Key specs

Runs up to 60 minutes on a full charge

24-inch blades

Cushioned grip

9.9 lbs

Purchase includes 2.0Ah USB battery and charger

