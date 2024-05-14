Save 41% on a Homeve trunk organizer with this Amazon deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With summer just on the horizon, you may find that your car starts to get filled up with sports equipment, dog toys, beach towels, sun screen and more as the weeks roll on. Sure, you could just drop all of those on the floor of your vehicle and everything would probably be fine, but entering your car to that amount of clutter on the floor every day can't be great for your overall mindset, that's why we recommend getting some type of trunk organizer to keep all of your stuff tidy. We'll be honest, for the most part, any decent trunk organizer will get the job done. After all, the most important thing is having a dedicated place to store your things, but if you don't have a specific brand in mind, you might as well save a bundle on this Homeve trunk organizer thanks to a 41% off sale going on right now.

$17.79 at Amazon

This Homeve trunk organizer is a durable, affordable option for keeping your car organized. It has 2 full-sized compartments, one of which can be split into 2 smaller compartments thanks to a removable divider, as well as 12 pockets. There are built-in handles to make moving it around easier and it even has velcro strips on the bottom to help prevent slippage. Naturally, it's also water- and abrasion-resistant. Thanks to the sale right now, you can save 41% on the organizer and snag it for just under $18. It is available in colors other than black as well, but the best sale applies to the all-black, 2-compartment variation.

Key specs

Manufactured with oxford polyester fabric and reinforced stitching for durability

Features 3 compartments, sidewalls, 12 pockets and a removable divider

Includes reinforced carrying handles

Non-slip velcro strips are included on the bottom

Water- and abrasion-resistant