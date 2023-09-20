Save 38% on this Sun Joe yard tool system just in time for fall

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Sun Joe Garden Tool System is an incredible deal at its current price of $114.85, offering a substantial 38% discount just in time for fall yard work. This versatile 3-in-1 yard care solution is a must-have for any homeowner looking to maintain their outdoor space effortlessly. The system includes a hedge trimmer, pole saw, and leaf blower, making it a comprehensive solution for all your yard maintenance needs.

$114.85 at Amazon

Key Features:

3-in-1 Yard Care Solution: This system combines a hedge trimmer, pole saw, and leaf blower in one, making it a versatile and comprehensive toolset for all your yard maintenance needs.

Multi-Angle Head: The multi-angle head provides maximum maneuverability, allowing you to easily reach and trim hard-to-access spaces in your garden.

Quick Tool Swapping: With its unique, detachable power handle and pole system, you can swap between tools in seconds, making transitions from trimming to sawing to blowing leaves effortless.

Battery and Charger Included: The system includes a battery and charger, ensuring you have everything you need to get started right away. The battery features rapid recharge, so you can keep working with minimal downtime.

One of the standout features of this Garden Tool System is its multi-angle head, which provides maximum maneuverability for reaching those hard-to-access areas in your garden. Swapping between tools is a breeze, thanks to the unique, detachable power handle and pole system, allowing you to transition seamlessly from trimming hedges to sawing overhead limbs and then blowing away leaves and debris. The telescopic pole extends from 3.7' to 5.3', enabling you to reach high branches and low shrubs with ease.

Additionally, this system comes with a battery and charger included, ensuring you have everything you need to get started right away. The 440 CFM maximum air volume of the leaf blower ensures efficient leaf clearing. Moreover, Sun Joe's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident with a two-year warranty, providing peace of mind. With its versatility, ease of use, and the significant discount, the Sun Joe GTS4001C Garden Tool System is a fantastic deal for homeowners preparing for fall yard work, offering both convenience and value for your investment. Don't miss out on this opportunity to transform your yard care routine.