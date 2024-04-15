Save 25% on this Hotor trunk organizer and clean up your car for under $15

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Has your trunk been looking a little less-than-tidy this spring? It happens to the best of us. Once the weather starts turning, all kinds of objects start getting strewn about the car with spring sports starting up and outdoor activities in full swing. If you've been noticing a little too much junk in the trunk, it's probably a great time to consider picking up a trunk organizer. Most trunk organizers are pretty darn affordable all year 'round, but today we've found a great 25% off deal on a highly-reviewed Hotor organizer that makes this deal in particular very hard to ignore. If you want to get right to the good stuff, you can check out the listing for yourself right here, or learn more below.

$14.99 at Amazon

If you've seen some of our automotive deal posts in the past, or if you just browse the automotive section of Amazon in your spare time, you may be familiar with Hotor thanks to its outrageously popular car trash can. Its trash can is always a top-seller in its category and this trunk organizer is following suit as it's currently a top 5 best-selling trunk organizer on Amazon.

The organizer comes in a 2-compartment or 3-compartment variation, and a few different colors, but the 2-compartment style in black is the only one on sale today. That said, even the 2-compartment version should be more than enough to help tidy up your car as it's nearly 2 feet long, over 1 feet wide and nearly a foot tall. It has a whopping 60 lb capacity thanks to the Oxford cloth material it's made with and reinforced stitching in "high-wear areas." In addition to the 2 compartments, it also features 4 mesh pockets and 2 additional front pockets on the outside for additional storage. If it seems like a bit much for your needs, don't worry, it can actually be folded halfway to save some space and still be used or it can be fully collapsed when it's not being used, and held in place thanks to built-in velcro strips. If you're interested a solid organization solution for under 15 bucks, you can check it out for yourself right here.

Key features

2 compartments

6 outside pockets

60 lb weight capacity

Fully collapsible

