Save $137 on this DeWalt 20V MAX 10-tool combo kit with this Amazon deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to save some cash while building up your cordless power tool collection? Amazon is offering some great DeWalt deals right now on all kinds of products. You can find everything from mechanic's tool sets to drill bits available for nearly half off the original price. Perhaps best of all, though, is this deal on a 10-piece combo kit filled with 20V Max power tools.

Sometimes when brands provide a bundle of a certain quantity, they'll fudge the numbers a bit, for instance, counting the bag it all comes in as an "item" to be counted in the overall number, but that's not so with this stellar kit. Not only do you get the 10 tools, you also get 2 batteries, a charger, and 2 storage bags. As you'd probably expect, the kit delivers all the classics like a drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, oscillating tool and grinder, but also included are a few lesser-thought-of but equally important tools such as a work light, a job site blower and even a bluetooth speaker so you don't have to listen solely to sound of your tools while you work.

Trying to buy all of these tools separately would cost you hundreds more than picking them up in this bundle. The combo is one of the best tool deals we've come across even at full price, but for 20% off, it's an absolute steal. Check out the listing right here or learn more below.

What it includes:

One 20V MAX Drill/Driver

One 20V MAX Impact Driver

One 20V MAX Job site Blower

One 20V MAX Work Light

One 20V MAX Bluetooth Speaker

One 20V MAX Oscillating Tool

One 20V MAX Grinder

One 20V MAX Circular Saw

One 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw

One 20V MAX Wet/Dry Vac

Two 20V MAX batteries

One battery charger

Two durable storage bags

$549 at Amazon