Save $120 this Memorial Day on a 43-inch Amazon Fire Smart TV

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon is currently rolling out Memorial Day Deals with big savings on consumer electronics including a 32% discount on a top user-rated 43-inch 4-Series 4K Amazon Fire Smart TV with Alexa voice remote. So, if you’re in the market to upgrade your current television, or you've always wanted to add another set to your home or office then click here or, continue reading on to see more of what this Amazon Fire 4K TV offers.

$249.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4K Smart TV with Alexa voice is essentially endless entertainment in a box. Whether you are watching your favorite movies, shows, or immersing yourself in your gaming. The vivid 4K experience provides users with a clearer and more vibrant picture than that of 1080P full HD. It features 4 HDMI inputs to connect all your streaming devices and gaming consoles. With the purchase of this Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4K Smart TV, you will get a 6-month subscription to MGM+. This Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4K Smart TV is priced at $249.99 for Memorial Day, a 32% discount from its original price of $369.99. It has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating based on nearly 37,500 user ratings.

Key specs:

43-inch 4K smart TV

4 HDMI inputs

Includes Alexa voice remote

Comes with a 6-month subscription to MGM+

Nearly 37,500 raters with a 4.5 out of 5 star rating

60 Hz refresh rate

1 ethernet port and 1 USB post available

Supports Dolby Digital Plus with a passthrough of Dolby-encoded audio