Save $100 on a GoTrax electric scooter with this 33% off Walmart deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Electric scooters are a fun, cost-effective way to get around town. Luckily, in the past few years, scooters seem to have shifted away from being a public nuisance polluting our streets and instead have moved toward being an energy-efficient personal transportation device that one might own rather than rent. Owning one is easier than ever now thanks to affordable options like this one from GoTrax, and as long as you don't mind being stuck with the color gray, you can save a cool $100 on this option at Walmart right now thanks to a deal.

$198 at Walmart

Obviously, a $200 electric scooter isn't going to be the most feature-rich option out there, and if you're looking for something a little more serious, we've got a great list for you to check out featuring the best electric scooters for 2024 right here, but if you're just looking to dip your toe into that electric scooter life on a budget, this option is worth a look. The GoTrax Rival scooter is made for riders up to 220 pounds and can take you up to 12.5 miles on a single charge. Like so many scooters nowadays, it's foldable, making it easy to store. And it only weighs about 26 pounds, so it's pretty easy to pick up and carry as well. It features a nice front-and-center LED display that shows current speed, how much battery life is remaining and headlight settings. A scooter like this can be great for commuting to work if you live close-by or even just for cruising around town. It does also come in black, but right now you'll have to settle for the gray version if you want the $100 discount.

Key specs

Maximum range: 12.5 miles/20 km

Top speed: 15.5 mph

Weight limit: 220 lbs

Battery charge time: 6.5 hours

Tire size: 8.5 inch

Braking system: EABS anti-lock and rear disc braking

Total weight of the scooter: 26.5 lbs

Includes a limited warranty - more info here