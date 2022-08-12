Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Taking care of laundry on the go is no longer an issue. Check out our list of premier RV washer dryers and some handy tips for buying the right one. If you're exhausted with the day-to-day grind, try taking your RV on a spontaneous getaway trip for a week and explore everything nature has to offer. If all of your clothes end up dirty, don't worry; live the nomad lifestyle a little longer with the top RV washer dryer sets of 2022.

If the idea of sitting by a lake and washing your laundry by hand doesn’t sound appealing to you, then purchasing an RV washer dryer is the way to go. Choosing the right one for your RV can be tough, and that’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated RV washer dryers available today to help make your life a little easier.

Compare the highest-rated RV washer dryers of 2022

Giantex Full-Automatic Portable Washing Machine: Recommended

Buy on Amazon

This fully automatic Giantex RV washer dryer is a compact yet highly effective unit that can handle loads of up to 10 lbs per washing cycle. This RV washer dryer is not only great for use in your RV but can also be used in studio apartments and dorms as well. This RV washer dryer has 10 programs and eight water level selections to give you more control over the nitty-gritty of the wash cycle, and you can check these out on the device’s LED display. Its child-lock ensures that it's a safe choice for families and the RV washer dryer’s clear lid helps you keep track of water level and make adjustments accordingly.

Pros

Small, compact size, reasonably large load capacity

Energy and water-efficient

Stainless steel interior

Cons

The provided hose is relatively short in length

ARLIME Portable Clothes Washing Machine: Another great option

Buy on Amazon

The ARLIME portable RV washer dryer has a twin tub design of a separate washer and a dryer, with a load capacity of 11 lbs and 7 lbs, respectively, and a cumulative capacity of 18 lbs. It has several handy features to elevate your cleaning experience, including an anti-shake spin cup, a lint filter, and a hanging drain hose. This RV washer dryer is lightweight and compact and makes relatively little noise, a great feature to have in the close quarters of an RV. Both the washer and dryer are flexible in how they can be operated, with individual control knobs and timers that can be used at your discretion. This RV washer dryer is also environmentally friendly, so not only does it keep your clothes clean but it can help the environment too.

Pros

Soundless, eco-friendly operation

Anti-rust design

One-year warranty included

Cons

Subpar manual instructions

Euhomy Compact Laundry Dryer: Also consider

Buy on Amazon

This Euhomy Compact Laundry Dryer is a stackable RV dryer with a load capacity of over 10 lbs. Whether you mount it on the wall, stack it or place it on the ground, it should run smoothly and efficiently. This compact dryer can be a great addition to your RV washer dryer setup, and it’s equipped with seven highly efficient drying modes. This dryer can remove tangles and wrinkles, and it has an internal filter to collect all lint and fiber. It has an eco-mode that will adjust its drying to your clothes’ needs, giving you a better, more environmentally friendly dry.

Pros

Removes tangles and wrinkles

High-quality, eco-friendly design

Compact and portable

Cons

The inner filter dislodges on its own

COSTWAY Compact Laundry Dryer: Another option

Buy on Amazon

This COSTWAY compact laundry dryer is a multipurpose machine that works to disinfect, deodorize, steam, and de-wrinkle dirty clothes. This dryer is made from durable stainless steel, and its four operational modes and adjustable timer give you greater control over drying in your RV washer dryer setup. The dryer’s reverse-tumbling action will prevent your clothes from becoming wrinkled and tangled, and the whole drying process is quiet, efficient, and eco-friendly. Included in this purchase are a dryer, two hanging brackets, two plastic spacers, one exhaust connector, four 12mm long screws, four 25mm long screws, and an instruction manual as well.

Pros

Quiet, efficient operation

The compact size accommodates a reasonably large load

High-quality, durable construction

Cons

Starts making noise after some time

COMFEE' Portable Washing Machine: Green pick

Buy on Amazon

This COMFEE’ fully automatic washing machine has five wash cycles and three adjustable water levels to give your clothes a good cleaning. It’s lightweight and portable and is equipped with wheels and handles that make it even easier to transport and add to your RV washer dryer setup. The washer’s transparent glass lid is a design element that helps you keep an eye on water levels, and its LED display indicates the time remaining for your load. This RV washer has also been certified by the Department of Energy to save up to 87.5% of energy when compared to similar washer models, which earns this machine our “Green Pick” award.

Pros

Durable, high-quality and energy-efficient

Built-in debris and lint remover

Easy to transport

Cons

Relatively short electric cord

Finding your next RV washer dryer: A buyer’s guide

An RV washer dryer is just like your regular washing machine and dryer, except for its compact and portable nature. Yet purchasing a washer dryer for your RV can be quite overwhelming if you don’t know what to look for.

The buying process tends to become much more daunting when you look at the market and come across many variants with long lists of specifications. The more you discover, the more confusing it can be to reach your final decision. This is why we’ve compiled a detailed buyer’s guide to provide you with all the relevant and necessary information to make a great purchase without the overwhelming details.

What is an RV washer dryer?

RV washer dryers, like larger washing machines found in homes, are meant for washing and drying clothes, but compared to full-sized washing machines they have a different design. RV washer dryers are compact and portable, and they also have a rugged construction to withstand shocks, bumps, and other movement-related issues. They’re also designed to make the most of scant resources while on the go, and all in all RV washer dryers conserve energy, water, and space.

RV washer dryers can come as dual units, with both a washer and dryer in a single unit, but in other cases, an RV washer and an RV dryer can be purchased separately. Combination RV washer dryer units are great, especially if saving space is your concern.

RV washer dryer types

There are three primary types of washer dryers, and we’ll take a look at each type below.

Portable

Portable RV washer and dryer units, as the name suggests, can be pretty compact and convenient to carry around. They don’t require an elaborate installation process and are primarily used for doing laundry outside of the RV. Some of these units can run without electricity, and this can be great if you want to stop relying on external laundry services.

Stackable

Stackable RV washer dryers come as separate units and can be placed, or “stacked,” on top of each other, as the name suggests. These units are specifically designed for RV use and conserve space while being water- and energy-efficient.

Combination

Combination RV washer dryers are a singular machine that’s both a washer and a dryer -- there’s no need to purchase two different pieces of equipment, and these can be a great space-saving solution. Combination RV washer dryers can be difficult to install, so keep that in mind if you’re considering a combination unit.

Things to consider when choosing an RV washer dryer

There are several factors you should consider when investing in an RV washer dryer.

Vented/Non-vented

Vented RV washer dryers require external air to carry out the drying operation and frequently need an exhaust fan for this purpose, which can be installed by drilling the RV. Non-vented RV washer dryers gather air and heat it to carry out the drying operation. While the former has a tricky installation, the latter has poor energy efficiency and a more time-consuming process.

Choose the variant that seems like a good fit for your RV.

Load capacity

The load capacity of an RV washer dryer determines the amount of laundry that can be done in each cycle. While an RV washer dryer with a small load capacity is sufficient in most cases, those who might live permanently in their RV, or RV campers with partners and/or children, might prefer an RV washer dryer with a large load capacity. Choosing a large load capacity RV washer dryer reduces the number of wash cycles you’ll have to run.

Size

The size and dimensions of an RV washer dryer are to an extent influenced by the space available in your recreational vehicle. Larger vehicles can accommodate larger washer dryers, while smaller ones might only be able to accommodate a smaller size. Available space can be a limiting factor when choosing an RV washer dryer, so consider this factor carefully.

Top vs. front loading

While an RV washer dryer with top or front-loading may only seem like a difference in design, it correlates with the features and efficiency of the RV washer dryer. From a design, function, and efficiency standpoint, the front-loading RV washer dryer is unequivocally better than the top-loading design. Front-load designs can also be used for stacking, giving them the benefit of saving space along with energy.

Noise

Several RV washer dryers are noisy when in use, and this can produce a lot of noise pollution, particularly if it’s paired with the sound of your vehicle running. Because of this, it’s a good idea to choose a model with a relatively soundless operation.

RV washer dryer pricing

RV washer dryers can be a big investment, given their technical and specific nature. Technology tends to be expensive, and highly specialized devices are even more expensive than their standard counterparts. RV washer dryer prices can be highly variable depending upon the manufacturing brand, features, style, and several other specifications.

The primary factor influencing price is the style of an RV washer dryer -- whether it's portable, stackable, or a combination of the two. Portable RV washer dryers have pretty limited functions, and pricing can begin as low as $100. A more premium portable machine with improved features and specifications can reach prices up to $500+. Stackable RV washer dryers require both units to be purchased separately, and each unit usually costs between $500 to $850+, and sometimes even more -- cumulative costs can reach up to $2,000. Combination RV washer dryer units are the most expensive and their prices are highly variable, usually ranging from $1,500 to $2,000.

Installation costs for an RV washer dryer are not included in the purchasing price, and simply installing your RV washer dryer can cost you up to $1,000.

RV Washer Dryer FAQs

Q: Can you use a regular washer dryer instead of an RV dryer in your recreational vehicle?

Technically yes, but it might not be the best solution. It’s better to go for an RV washer dryer, as these are better adapted for the limitations and rigors of use on the go.

Q: Are RV washer dryers worth it?

This can be subjective, but in our opinion, the answer is yes -- RV washer dryers are worth every penny, as they allow you to easily manage your dirty laundry in the comfort of your RV.

Q: Do RVs come with a pre-installed washer dryer?

Most RVs do not come with a pre-installed washer dryer, but some newer, premium models might have them installed. In most cases, though, a washer dryer will have to be installed in your RV later on.

Q: What do you need to install an RV washer dryer?

The first thing you need to make sure of when installing an RV washer dryer is that there’s sufficient space to accommodate the machine and its accessory equipment. A power inlet, water supply, and drain-source are also vital for operational utility.

Q: Do you use regular detergent for an RV washer dryer?

Any detergent that can be used for laundry works in an RV washer dryer, but for maximum efficiency, detergents labeled high efficiency, or HE, should be used.

Q: Can you install an RV washer dryer on your own?

It may seem easy, but installing an RV washer dryer is a highly technical and professional matter that requires thorough planning before installation. It’s a good idea to leave the task to a professional to avoid any issues.