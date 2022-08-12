Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Tires and wheels are susceptible to damage caused by adverse weather conditions. When tires are exposed to the sun, they can suffer from chemical degradation and cracks, and rainwater can rust the wheel rim or reduce tire pressure by seeping through cracks or small holes. Many people believe that simple vehicle covers are long enough to block both UV rays and water from coming into contact with their tires, but that’s not always accurate, as vehicle covers can be loose and often can’t wrap around the entire tire.

To help you leave your vehicle out in the open without having to worry about any potential damage, we’ve found the top RV tire covers that will not only provide a snug fit around the whole tire but also offer protection against UV rays, rain, snow and more. We’ve also included a buying guide with everything there is to know about RV tire covers.

Top RV Tire Covers Worth Considering in 2022

Explore Land RV Tire Cover: Good all-arounder

These Explore Land RV tire covers are compatible with 23 to 25.75-inch tires of many vehicles, including SUVs, sedans, campers, trucks, trailers and more. You can use this cover to protect tires from extreme weather conditions year-round, and it’s made from UV stabilized material that can block solar radiation and prevent tires from developing cracks. This RV tire cover has an external water-resistant coating that prevents rainwater or dew from harming the tire and causing rust formation and wheel corrosion. The cover has a non-scratch, soft backing for higher durability and longevity, and it can keep your vehicle's tires safe from abrasions. Its auto-lockable elastic cord makes installation hassle-free, and one final reason this RV tire cover is our top pick is thanks to its wind-resistant construction that eliminates the need to make extra holes or attach weights.

Pros

Strong stitches for increased durability

Auto-lock provides snug fit

Various color and size options

Cons

Slightly high price

Classic Accessories RV Tire Cover: Another great option

These RV tire covers from Classic Accessories are great for dual axle wheels with sizes ranging from 27 to 30 inches. The cover itself is made from waterproof vinyl to prevent rain from damaging the wheels and causing rust and corrosion, and it also protects tires from cracks that can develop after prolonged exposure to scorching heat so that they stay in good shape even if you haven't driven your RV for a while. This RV tire cover has a soft, anti-scratch backing to keep your vehicle’s wheels safe from abrasions and other damages caused by friction, and it also comes with an elastic back panel that offers a snug fit once you slip it over the tires. The cover’s rear eyelets will enable you to secure the lower part from the wind, so you won’t have to worry about it blowing away on windy days.

Pros

Great for larger wheels

Backed by a three-year warranty period

Provides an almost custom fit

Cons

Won’t fit regular SUVs, trucks and cars

Moonet RV Tire Cover: Budget option

These RV tire covers from Moonet are compatible with a wide range of vehicles, from SUVs to campers to Jeeps, just as long as the tire diameter is between 19 and 22 inches. The cover is manufactured with four layers of Oxford material and lined with an aluminum film that makes it snowproof and dustproof, and it can also keep tires and wheels safe from UV solar radiation and water, regardless of how long they’re exposed to extreme weather conditions. These RV tire covers have a soft wool backing for enhanced durability and longevity, and you can easily connect the cover’s two elastic hook straps to prevent displacement on windy days. Worried about the cover getting dirty? Don’t be -- you can clean dirt and messes from mud, water splash marks and more in a snap thanks to the cover's smooth exterior lining.

Pros

Premium, heavy-duty design

Easy to clean

Hook straps offer snug fit

Cons

Only fits smaller wheels

Kohree RV Tire Covers: Another option

These heavy-duty Kohree RV tire covers can be used with motorhomes, Jeeps, campers, trailers, SUVs and practically any other vehicle that has a tire diameter between 29 and 32 inches. This RV tire cover is made from 600D Oxford non-woven fabric for enhanced longevity and outstanding performance. You can use this RV tire cover throughout the year to protect your vehicle's tires from UV rays, water, frost, snow, dust and wind, and it’s also scratch-resistant, meaning it will prevent damage to the wheel's frame that can be caused by friction. Since it has an elastic band, you can put this cover on in a snap, and its grommets let you use its hooked bungee cords to secure it in place after installation.

Pros

Large enough for 9-inch thick tires

PVC coating prevents damage to wheels

Hook design for secure protection

Cons

Can stain easily

Kayme RV Tire Cover: Also consider

These Kayme RV tire covers can keep your tires and wheels well-protected in all kinds of weather conditions so that you can safely drive your RV. The cover is manufactured with multiple layers of polyethylene vinyl acetate composite that’s eco-friendly and strengthens the cover to make it more durable, and its soft cotton backing prevents damage to its internal lining and will let you use it for a long time. Apart from protecting your RV’s tires from UV radiation and rain, this cover can withstand a minimum temperature of -100˚F and keep your vehicle’s wheels safe against snow and frost. It’s also scratch-resistant, eliminating the risk of abrasion marks on your wheels, and it comes with an elastic hem and hook straps that will let you install the cover on your RV’s tires in seconds.

Pros

Stays secure when it’s windy

Thickened cotton inner lining increases longevity

Waterproof storage bag included

Cons

Less efficient when blocking UV rays

Buying guide: RV tire covers

Your RV’s performance can greatly depend on its tires -- if they’re damaged from prolonged exposure to adverse weather conditions, you won’t be able to drive your vehicle safely. Having a set of RV tire covers is a great idea, as they can protect your wheels from corrosion and damage while ensuring their ability to deliver outstanding performance. With so many similar products on the market, finding a solid cover isn’t easy, and this is why we’ve put together a buying guide to help you make a great investment and choose an exceptional RV tire cover that can meet your requirements.

Why is using an RV tire cover better than a standard plastic wrap?

Many people still consider regular plastic wraps more efficient than RV tire covers, and they eventually find themselves in trouble because the former material is not a feasible solution. Find out why RV tire covers are almost always a better option below:

An RV tire cover is made from materials that can withstand different weather conditions and protect tires throughout the year, while plastic wrap isn't efficient in blocking rain or UV rays

You can use an RV tire cover for a while, as they’re damage-resistant, but the same can’t be said for regular plastic wraps that are susceptible to damage

An RV tire cover should stay in place and secure even on the windiest of days, which is sometimes impossible for plastic wrap covers

Key factors to consider when choosing an RV tire cover

Vehicle and tire compatibility

RV tire covers come in different sizes, so you’ll have to check whether a chosen cover is compatible with your vehicle and its tires. Covers can usually fit tire sizes ranging from 19 to 32 inches with varying thicknesses, so you’ll need to measure the tire's diameter correctly and decide which size RV tire cover is right for you. Make sure to get a cover with just the right fit, as a size that’s too large won't provide a snug fit, while a smaller cover might get damaged during installation. Besides checking tire compatibility, you should also verify whether your chosen RV tire cover is suitable for your vehicle or not-- tire covers can often be used with SUVs, cars, trucks, trailers (with or without a boat), campers, Jeeps, vans and more, but make sure to double-check it’ll work with your vehicle before forking over your hard-earned cash.

Water-resistant

When tires are exposed to rain for a long time, you’ll be able to see rust forming on the rim. If tires also happen to have cracks, water can seep through and reduce the tire’s air pressure, which can lead to driving difficulties. This is why you’ll need to find an RV tire cover that can prevent water from coming into contact with your vehicle’s tires and wheel rims. Your chosen RV tire cover should offer protection against rain, dew, water splashes and more.

UV blocking

If you leave your RV in an open driveway or parking space, its tires will probably be exposed to the sun’s rays for quite a long time. UV rays cause chemical disintegration of tires and make them prone to dry rot and cracks, and they can also cause premature degradation and reduce the rubber's ability to withstand pressure. This is why it’s important to choose an RV tire cover with UV blocking, as this will help protect your tires from harmful solar rays and keep them safe from early degradation and cracks.

Snow and frost resistance

A few RV tire covers can withstand shallow temperatures, some even up to -100˚F. Having such a cover will help you protect your tires from snow and frost since tires can quickly become brittle in these wintery conditions and fail to provide the traction required for driving. If you live in an area with a long winter season and heavy snowfall, you should consider getting an RV tire cover with snow and frost resistance.

Inner lining

Because your vehicle’s wheel rim and tires have rough surfaces, they can easily damage an RV tire cover. This is why you should look for a cover with a thickened, soft inner lining-- a tire cover with cotton or wool backing will prevent damage to the RV tire cover and also make it more durable.

Wind resistance

If you choose a regular tire cover it will flutter a lot, even in the slightest of breezes. It won't stay in place on windy days, let alone offer a custom fit around your vehicle's wheel, which is why you should choose an RV tire cover that either has an elastic band or a hook strap. The elastic band will let you install the cover easily without forcing you to get a much larger cover than necessary, while a hook strap will let you tie the cover around the back of the tire and secure it properly. These features will provide what’s essentially a custom fit for your tires and secure the cover on windy days.

Ease of cleaning

Even though RV tire covers protect vehicle tires from dust, mud and water splashes, the covers themselves still need to be cleaned now and again to provide longevity. Look for a cover that can easily be cleaned by wiping its surface with a cloth or by washing away any dirt and messes with a hose.

What are RV tire covers made of?

RV tire covers are manufactured with many materials that let them consistently deliver outstanding performance. Some preferred materials are:

600D Oxford -- This material is highly durable and can resist scratches and tears while ensuring that your tires stay safe from UV rays, water, snow, frost and more

Vinyl -- Polyvinyl Chloride is a commonly used material that protects tires from weather damage. It’s light and won't cause any abrasion marks on wheels

Polyethylene vinyl acetate -- This material is similar to vinyl, with the only difference being that it’s eco-friendly, as no chlorine is used to manufacture it

How much does an RV tire cover cost?

RV tire covers usually cost between $20 and $40 based on a variety of factors. If your chosen tire cover can accommodate large tires, its price will be higher than covers for smaller tires. Polyethylene vinyl acetate and polyvinyl chloride covers are also generally more expensive than the covers made from 600D Oxford material.

RV Tire Cover FAQ's

Q: Can I use a regular cloth to clean an RV tire cover?

Yes, you can use a regular cloth to clean an RV tire cover, just as long as it’s soft. This will help prevent scratches or abrasion marks on its external surface.

Q: How can I measure the size of an RV tire cover?

First you need to measure the tire's diameter from one edge to the other from the front and then its depth or thickness. After that, compare the dimensions with the manufacturer's size chart to get the perfect RV tire cover.

Q: Will an RV tire cover keep my vehicle's tires safe from the snow?

If you want to keep your vehicle's tires safe from snow and frost, you should choose an RV tire cover with frost- and snowproof features.