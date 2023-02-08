Drive mice away from your vehicle with this under-$30 rodent repeller

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Mice can make cute pets for some, but for most, they're pests that need to be removed. Just seeing a mouse or rat running around your garage is bad enough, but these little critters are notorious for getting under hoods and chewing through wires, turning a creepy annoyance into a costly problem. In fact, Autoblog has even reported on a New York Times piece revealing that a larger-than-expected number of people in the city are battling major issues caused by rodents under the hood. The animals nest there and chew wires, leave debris and droppings, and make a mess. With spring on the way, you might start seeing mice pop up around your area more and more. Naturally, it's best to avoid this at all costs.

Around this time last year, Autoblog Managing Editor Greg Rasa took a car into the shop and received the unlucky news that there were signs of mice under the hood. Thankfully, no damage was done, but the mechanic recommended a precautionary measure to keep rodents out for good. Rodent repellers are simple, cruelty-free ways to keep pests away from your vehicle using lights and ultrasound imperceptible to most humans. The recommendation was for a 12V hard-wired version, not a battery version. Right now, that very device is available on Amazon for just under 30 bucks, with over 1,500 ratings. You can learn a bit more about the product below or check it out for yourself right here.

Key Features