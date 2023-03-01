Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Parts of the country are still seeing snowfall, but the time for spring cleaning is coming. And while clearing the clutter is perhaps the biggest part of any spring cleaning job, you can’t forget to get after those hard-to-reach places. Dusting isn’t fun, but it’s hard to beat that satisfying deep clean feeling when you've finally rid your car of dirt, dust, and grime.

Compressed air dusters are great at cleaning everything from your car’s air vents to your computer keyboard, and a rechargeable electric air duster will allow you to ditch the need for metal cans. Yes, a can of duster from Falcon Dust Off only costs $3.64 but with a quality reusable option, you’ll save money in the long run.

ZARIMI Compressed Air Duster - $69.97 (22% off)

$69.97 at Amazon

Key features

Eco-friendly and energy-efficient

Cordless

Rechargeable battery

3 fan speeds w/ max 91,000 RPMs

Comes with a variety of accessories

Are you tired of buying disposable cans? Now is a great time to pick up Amazon's top user-rated reusable option. It comes with one portable cordless compressor, 5 brush nozzles, 3 brushes, and a USB-C charge cable.

