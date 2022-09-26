Amazon just announced a fall Prime Day event. Here's what you need to know

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The cat's out of the bag. Amazon just announced what's essentially a second Prime Day for 2022. It's called the Prime Early Access event and it's happening on October 11th and 12th. The deals are expected to be just as good as the Prime Day back in July, so if you missed out on some savings a few months ago, you'll get your second chance.

Like last time, we'll be curating all the best automotive deals for you right here on Autoblog, so be sure to check in when the event rolls around. In fact, there are already some early deals live that we've wrangled up for you right here.

We'll continue to add more deal categories to Autoblog over the next few weeks with discounts on things like scooters, dash cams, air compressors, phone holders, generators and more. Hopefully we can all save a little cash in time for the holidays!

See all of Yahoo's Prime Early Access Sale coverage, here. Shop the top early Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life, get the best Prime Day tech advice on Engadget, learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and of course check out Prime Day car deals right here on Autoblog.