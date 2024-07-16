Power tools are an important piece of everyday home improvement and repairs. What can take hours to complete can be done in minutes, and DeWalt, one of the major brands in power tools, currently has an exclusive Amazon Prime Day deal for its cordless drill and impact drive combo kit for $129 after a 46% discount. If you’re ready to put on those safety glasses and get working click here, or continue reading to learn more about the DeWalt two-tool bundle.

PROS CONS High-performance motor

High-performance motor One-hand loading

One-hand loading Ergonomic handle

Ergonomic handle Compact Battery life

Battery life Customers complain about charging time

DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo bundle comes with a bag to comfortably carry all your tools to the work site. It also includes two batteries to help provide additional power to complete the job. The cordless drill features a max rotational speed of 1500 RPM and can deliver 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power all thanks to its performance motor. Comfort is important when handling power tools and DeWalt equipped each of their battery-powered tools with an ergonomic handle for better comfort and control. The driver weighs less than 3 lbs and fits into narrow areas. It can also be loaded using one hand accepting 1-inch bit tips. The DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit Prime exclusive deal are available for $129, and it currently has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating from more than 50,000 raters.

Key Specs

Maximum rotational speed: 1500 RPM

1500 RPM Warranty Description: 3-year limited warranty

3-year limited warranty Power source: Battery powered

Battery powered Two 20V lithium-ion batteries with 20V max charger

3-LED light ring with a 20-second delay

