Best Amazon Prime Early Access electric scooter and e-bike deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you'd love a new around-town ride, now is a great time to consider picking up an electric scooter. The list below features some of the best Prime Day last-mile-transport deals we could find. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the sale, so check back often! If you want to see all of the deals we've tracked down regardless of category, check out our official Best Amazon Prime Day 2 2022 Deals post right here, which will be continually updated with the best deals throughout the end of the event tomorrow as well.

Keep in mind, this sale is only for Amazon Prime members. If you aren't a member yet, you can sign up for a 30 day free trial right here.

The F Series of e-scooters certainly aren’t cheap but nearly $200 off makes this Segway a much more interesting proposition for those in the market. You can choose between the F25, F30, or F40. We’re currently looking at the F25 because it’s got the bigger discount ($170 off), a solid power output (300W), a great top speed (15.5 mph), and an impressive range (212.4 miles).

This Segway is one of the best kid-rated e-scooters available. The top-rated scooter has a 150-watt kick-to-start motor with a top speed of 10 mph and 6.3 miles of range. It also comes with a one-year warranty or 180-day warranty for specific parts - contact Segway for details.

Electric scooters and hoverboards are a great last mile transport option for commuters. They’re also great for good ol’ fashioned fun. Segway is a top-rated maker of e-riders and its Ninebot S model is currently on sale. The self-balancing personal transport has a top speed of 10 mph and 13.7 miles of range. And though some assembly is required if you buy from Amazon, the Segway Ninebot is still a top pick among users. Oh, and the Ninebot S is compatible with Segway’s Go-Kart Kit, which is also currently on sale!

Can we say that the Swagtron Swagcycle is dripping with swag? Name aside, the EB-5 Pro+ is an affordable zero-emission last-mile transport option for adult riders. Key features of this e-bike include the fact that the lightweight (37 lbs) aluminum frame is foldable for easier transport and storage, it has a top speed of 15 mph, and a removable battery with 15.5 miles of range when fully charged. The Swagcycle e-bike has a 4.1-star average rating from nearly 1,200 Amazon reviewers.

The Segway Ninebot S Kids is a great transportation toy for children 8+, able to reach speeds of up to 8.7 mph with a max range of 8 miles on a single charge. You can connect a phone via bluetooth to be able to ride to your own tunes and it even features real-time intelligent voice safety reminders, encouraging riders to slow down and ride carefully. The tires are non-slip and maintenance free. It even comes in 3 different colors, white, pink and blue.

The Massimo electric bike is a great e-bike for kids. It has 2 speeds, up to 6 hours of battery life and works for kids ages 5 and up. The Massimo also has a seat that adjusts from 18" to 22" and sits on two 16" extra large wheels. Parents can even set the top speed for the bike, between 9 mph and 15.5 mph.

This e-bike by TotGuard is a great pick for many reasons, not the least of which is the price! The bike has 3 riding modes: e-bike, assisted bike and normal bike and the battery is even totally removable if you want to go old school and get some exercise while it charges. The battery only takes 5 hours to completely charge and provides riders with 25 - 30 miles in full electric mode or 50 - 60 miles in assisted mode. The bike is made of an aluminum alloy and features 21-speed gears to give riders a ton of options. Last but not least, the company promises to provide "lifelong free exchange and return services of the electric bicycle."