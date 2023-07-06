Best Early Prime Day Deals 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be here before you know it (July 11 and 12) and we'll be sharing all the best deals with you as they become available right here on Autoblog, so be sure to check back! In preparation for the two-day main event, we wanted to highlight some early Prime Day deals for car lovers and deal hunters in general, on things like TVs, home and garden supplies, outdoor grills, tech accessories, dash cams, portable car jump starters and much, much more! You know, just in case you want to lock in some savings right now. Keep in mind, while many of these products may be on sale whether you have a Prime membership or not, to get the best deals you'll need to be a Prime member. If you're interested, sign up for a 30 day free trial right here.
TV deals
- INSIGNIA 32-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV - $64.99 (46% off)
- Alexa voice control, Fire TV built-in, compatible with Apple Airplay
- INSIGNIA 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $149.99 (50% off)
- Alexa voice control, Fire TV built-in, DTS studio sound
- Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - 259.99 (30% off)
- Alexa voice control, 4 HDMI inputs, 4K Ultra HD
- Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD - $599.99 (25 % off)
- #1 new release in QLED TVs on Amazon, advanced HDR, adaptive brightness, compatible with Alexa
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR - $697.99 (13% off)
- Dual LED backlights, 4K upscaling, Quantum HDR, Q-Symphony 3.0
- Sony 32 Inch 720p HD LED HDR TV - $298 (19% off)
- 720p HD image, HDR contrast, X-Reality PRO clarity, compatible with Alexa
Tech Accessories, Earbuds & Amazon Tech
- All-new Echo Buds - $34.99 (with Prime)
- Wireless earbuds from Amazon feature seamless integration with Alexa, Audible, Amazon music, and more
- Echo buds with active noise cancellation - $64.99 (46% off w/ Prime)
- Active noise cancellation limits background noise. Works with the Alexa app to stream music and podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks. 5 hours of music playback per charge
- Echo Show 5 (3rd generation, 2023 release) - $44.99 (50% off)
- Compatible with other smart home devices. Features a built-in camera and a 5.5” display
- Echo Show 15 - $181.98 (35% off with Prime)
- Full HD 15” display with Alexa and Fire TV built-in. Remote included. Can be displayed in either landscape or portrait orientation
- Ring Doorbells, Cameras, Alarms and Bundles - up to 50% off with Prime
- Great discounts on Ring cams, video doorbells, spotlight cameras, indoor cameras, Ring Alarm bundles and more!
- Mini HD projector for iPhone w/ tripod and carrying bag - $99.99 (50% off)
- Lightweight 1080p HD projector supports iOS/Android/Windows
- Elphas Mini WiFI projector for iPhone - $99.98 (33% off)
- 1080p HD display, built-in speaker and cooling system, compatible with Android/iOS/Windows
Lawn & Garden
- Amazon Basics 32" Stone Square Fire Pit - $126.18 (30% off with Prime)
- Sturdy steel construction. Spark screen and screen-lift tool and protective cover included
- Amazon Brand - Ravenna Home Set of 2 outdoor patio dinning chairs w/ cushion - $85.11 (47% off)
- Made from weather-resistant rattan wicker
- Amazon Basics outdoor adjustable zero gravity lounge chairs - $98.60 (27% off)
- 2-pack of foldable zero-gravity chairs. Includes, 2 removable headrest pillows, 2 cup holders, 1 fold-flat table with integrated cupholders
- EGO Power+ LB6503 650CFM 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Handheld Blower with 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included - $189 (24% off)
- Variable-speed leaf blower, up to 70 minutes of run time, comes with its own battery and charger
Grills & Griddles
- Blackstone Tabletop Griddle - $156.48 (22% off)
- Powerful “H” style burners for even heat distribution/cooking. The propane tank is not included
- Cuisinart 14" x 14" x 15" Portable Charcoal Grill (Red) - $28.98 (28% off)
- Features a dual venting system, 3 secure lid locks and enamel-coated firebox and ash catcher
- ROMANTICIST 26pcs Grilling Accessories Kit - $25.49 (49% off)
- Includes 1 multi-task spatula, 1 fork, 1 knife, 1 tongs, 1 basting brush, 1 grill mitts, 1 meat injector, 1 instant thermometer, 1 waiter’s corkscrew, 1 grill brush with scraper, 1 extra brush head, 2 shakers for salt and pepper, 4 BBQ skewers, 8 corn holders, 1 durable zipper bag
- BELLA Griddle Ceramic Copper 10" x 16" - $25.49 (15% off)
- Non-stick coating, dishwasher-safe black dip tray, 7 adjustable temperature settings, "stay-cool handle"
Dash Cams
- iZEEKER Dash Cam for Cars - $19.99 (20% off + 50% digital coupon)
- Great bang-for-your-buck deal, 1080p HD resolution, 170° wide-angle lens
- CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam - $42.48 (w/ 15% off digital coupon)
- Front and rear dash cam combo, 1080p HD resolution, 170° FoV front cam w/ 130° FoV rear cam
- REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam - $119.99 (30% off + $20 off digital coupon)
- Front and rear dash cam combo, 4K resolution front cam, 1080p HD resolution rear cam
- DKK Mini Dash Cam - $38.98 (25% off + additional 10% digital coupon)
- Front and rear dash cam combo, 1080p HD front cam, 720p waterproof rear cam
OBD2 Scanners
- MOTOPOWER Car OBD2 Scanner - $20 (26% off)
- DTC lookup library, reads and erases codes, works with most post-1996 US vehicles and post-2000 EU and Asian vehicles
- BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD2 Scan Tool - $99.95 (17% off)
- Free updates (no subscription required), real-time data viewing, connects to smartphone via Bluetooth
- FOXWELL NT 310 Diagnostic OBD2 Scanner - $55 (39% off)
- Reads and erases codes, 2.8-inch color screen, live data graphing and logging, no charger or battery required
- Autel AutoLink AL319 OBD2 Scanner - $29.99 (30% off)
- Easy-to-use, works with most post-1996 OBD2 protocol vehicles, reads DTCs, displays live data and more
Portable Car Jump Starters
- AVAPOW 1500A Peak Car Jump Starter - $46.99 (6% off)
- Jump starts vehicles with up to 7L gas and 5.5L diesel engines, made for temps from -4°F to 140°F, includes USB 3 and USBC ports
- AVAPOW 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter - $59.99 (33% off)
- Jump starts vehicles with up to 8L gas or 6.5L engines, IP65 water-resistant, doubles as power pack for USB devices
- NEXPOW 2000A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter - $79.99 (20% off)
- Jump starts vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine, up to 20 jumps on a single charge, also charges USB devices
Portable Air Compressors
- Teromas Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $32.97 (28% off)
- Plugs into car's 12V lighter port, 10.5-inch long power cord, includes 4 nozzles for cars, RVs, bike tires and more, up to 150 psi
- AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $23.99 (47% off)
- Comes with 3 nozzles, 100 psi, great for cars, bikes, balls and more
- AVID POWER Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $59.39 (34% off)
- Powered by 12V car power adapter or rechargeable battery pack to be totally cordless, 100 psi, automatic stop function
Radar Detectors
- Uniden R3 Extreme Long Range Laser/Radar Detector - $296.99 (26% off)
- Long-range detection, advanced false alert and K/KA band filtering, GPS functionality, red light/speed camera alerts
- Uniden DFR1 Long Ranger Laser and Radar Detection - $52.47 (13% off)
- Long-range sensitivity, front and rear protection, 3 modes (Highway, City, and City 1), includes suction cup window mount
More Top Picks
