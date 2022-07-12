Best Prime Day 2022 portable jump starter deals | Grab a NOCO battery charger for up to $388 off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We’ve all been there, relying on the kindness of others to jump a car after leaving the headlights on all day at the beach, a sporting event, or just in the airport parking lot. But there are some times when others aren’t around, like off-roading, camping, or some obscure road trips where you’ll be out of luck if your battery goes. That’s where a battery charger comes in, and ranging from just over $20 to over $600, there are options here for everyone’s use case.

This Stanley J5C09 JUMPiT delivers 1,000 peak amps and 500 instant starting amps. As a safety precaution, it includes a reverse polarity alarm to let you know when there’s an improper connection, so you won’t have to worry quite as much about user error. This starter also features a built-in 120 PSI air compressor for inflating tires, a built-in LED light with 270° rotation in case you need a jump at night, and a built-in 12V DC outlet and USB port. Keep in mind, however, that this jump starter requires but does not include a standard household extension cord for charging.

This HULKMAN jump starter is a great choice for those looking to split the difference between power, portability and affordability. It can get you up to an astonishing 60 jumps on a single charge and starts vehicles with up to 8.5-liter gas and 6.0-liter diesel engines. It can also achieve a 100% charge for itself in as little as 1.5 hours. It, like many others, has a built-in flashlight to make night-time charging easier and is water resistant.

Although we shared the whole crop of NOCO chargers above, if we had to pick just one, it'd be this one. Not only does the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, it’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. The jump starter is rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters. Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating. It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. Last but not least, it even comes with its own microfiber storage bag.