Best Prime Day 2022 generator deals | Save up to $519 on a new portable generator

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In the market for a power generator? If so, check out this list below with some of the best Prime Day deals on generators we could find. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the sale, so check back often! If you want to see all of the deals we've tracked down regardless of category, check out our official Best Amazon Prime 2022 Deals post right here, which will be continually updated with the best deals throughout the end of the event tomorrow as well.

A portable electrical generator is definitely a luxury, but if you live in a place that tends to lose power, having one around can be an absolute lifesaver. Sometimes, you just can't afford to spend an evening without power while you're waiting on the local energy company to get things back up and running. If you've ever considered picking up a generator in the past, this awesome deal on the Champion 2,500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator could be just the thing you've been waiting for. It runs on gas or propane with up to 34 hours of runtime and it only weighs 39 lbs. It has over 4,700 Amazon ratings and is still sitting at a total review score of 4.6 out of 5.

We can’t get enough of portable power. This 12,000-watt DuroMax generator is larger than the Generac currently on sale for Prime Day so you may not want to take it camping, but it’s a great backup power option to keep at home or at a worksite. It can run on either gas or propane, it has an electric start, and it's rated for 9,500 running watts so it can handle heavier loads and power things like a refrigerator, home air conditioning unit, and high amperage power tools.

Portable generators are great for camping or helping out in a pinch if your power goes out and Generac is a big name in residential and industrial generators making this a nice Prime Day find. The GP3300i model that’s currently on sale is a 2500-watt gas-powered unit that features multiple outlets and USB ports for charging things like a small fridge or freezer, tablets and mobile devices. It’s only 59 lbs so transport and storage is easier than larger units and it features quiet inverter tech that aims to help reduce noise pollution when the unit is running.