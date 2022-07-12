Best Prime Day 2022 e-bike and scooter deals | Pick up a Segway Ninebot F for $170 off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you'd love a new around-town ride, now is a great time to consider picking up an e-bike or scooter. The list below features some of the best Prime Day last-mile-transport deals we could find. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the sale, so check back often! If you want to see all of the deals we've tracked down regardless of category, check out our official Best Amazon Prime 2022 Deals post right here, which will be continually updated with the best deals throughout the end of the event tomorrow as well.

You can cruise down the beach in style without breaking a sweat with this Hurley electric beach cruiser. It’s powered by a 250-watt brushless motor that can hit 20 miles per hour without the need for pedaling and has 20 miles of range, perfect for a sunset ride along the sand. At 48.5 pounds it isn’t the lightest bike on the market, but it’s far from the heaviest, meaning it’ll fit e-bike carriers with no problem. It also comes 85% assembled with all of the tools you’ll need to get this thing rolling down the boardwalk in style.

The F Series of e-scooters certainly aren’t cheap but nearly $200 off makes this Segway a more interesting proposition for those in the market. You can choose between the F25, F30, or F40. We’re currently looking at the F40 because it’s got the bigger discount ($170 off), bigger power output (350W), highest top speed (18.6 mph), and longest range (25 miles) of the F Series lineup.

This Segway is one of the last kid-rated e-scooters available for a Prime Day deal with the E8, C8, and C10 models already sold out on Amazon. The top-rated scooter has a 150-watt kick-to-start motor with a top speed of 10 mph and 6.3 miles of range. It also comes with a one-year warranty or 180-day warranty for specific parts - contact Segway for details.

LED lights along the deck of the scooter … what’s not to love?! The SmooSat E9 is lightweight (14 lbs) and foldable making it easier to carry and store. The power button allows you to set the desired speed of the scooter between three options - 5, 8, or 10mph. The LED display mounted to the handle bars shows riders battery level and speed. The E9 Pro is designed for kids between 3' 9" and 5' 3" and has 3 adjustable handlebar heights to accommodate. It’s equipped with a 130W brushless motor and 21.6V rechargeable battery that’s rated for 5 miles of range per charge. It’s important to note, in order to engage the electric motor the scooter needs to be kick-started to 3 mph. To stop the scooter, simply press on the rear foot brake.

Electric scooters and hoverboards are a great last mile transport option for commuters. They’re also great for good ol’ fashioned fun. Segway is a top-rated maker of e-riders and its Ninebot S model is currently on sale. The self-balancing personal transport has a top speed of 10 mph and 13.7 miles of range. And though some assembly is required if you buy from Amazon, the Segway Ninebot is still a top pick among users. Oh, and the Ninebot S is compatible with Segway’s Go-Kart Kit, which is also currently on sale for Prime Day!

Can we say that the Swagtron Swagcycle is dripping with swag? Name aside, the EB-5 Pro+ is an affordable zero-emission last-mile transport option for adult riders. Key features of this e-bike include the fact that the lightweight (37 lbs) aluminum frame is foldable for easier transport and storage, it has a top speed of 15 mph, and a removable battery with 15.5 miles of range when fully charged. The Swagcycle e-bike has a 4-star average rating from over 1,200 Amazon reviewers.

The Segway Ninebot S Kids is a great transportation toy for children 8+, able to reach speeds of up to 8.7 mph with a max range of 8 miles on a single charge. You can connect a phone via bluetooth to be able to ride to your own tunes and it even features real-time intelligent voice safety reminders, encouraging riders to slow down and ride carefully. The tires are non-slip and maintenance free. It even comes in 3 different colors, white, pink and blue.