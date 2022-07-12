Best Prime Day 2022 dash cam deals | All cams starting at least 30% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking for the best dash cam deals to come out of Prime Day 2022? Well, look no further. If you're on the hunt for a dash cam, check out this list below with some of the best Prime Day deals we could find. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the sale, so check back often! If you want to see all of the deals we've tracked down regardless of category, check out our official Best Amazon Prime 2022 Deals post right here, which will be continually updated with the best deals throughout the end of the event tomorrow as well.

The Nextbase 622GW is advertised as a top of the line dash cam with the price to match. It features, among other things, 4K recording, image stabilization, enhanced night mode, intelligent parking mode and emergency response built-in. Along with the 4K front-facing camera, there is an entire line of modules that work with the 622GW to provide you with multiple camera angles, protecting you in case of both forward and rear collisions. Want to read more about the Nextbase 622GW? Check out full review of this camera and the modules that work with it here.

The Byakov dash cam records videos in 1080p resolution and features night vision and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology. Like most others, this cam has a G-sensor and automatically starts recording if your car is hit, even in a parking lot. It also has a 170° wide viewing area, a small form-factor, and loop recording. Users say the picture quality is "much higher" than expected for such an affordable cam, and you can even take a look at some video shot by a reviewer right here. Last but not least, the cam comes with a two-year product replacement warranty. Even after 5,000 Amazon ratings, it's still sitting at a total review score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Like the sound of the Byakov? Check it out right here.

The Chortau dual dash cam is equipped with a 1080p front camera and a waterproof back camera. The front cam captures video with a 170° wide-angle lens while the rear cam features a 130° lens. Like the other cams in the list, this one features loop-recording and G-sensor technology. The biggest ding against this cam that we can see is that it unfortunately can only handle a 32GB SD card, but thanks to the loop recording, that makes the storage capacity of the SD card matter less than ever. After 9,000 Amazon reviews it's sitting at a cumulative score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. This reviewer was looking for a "simple" cam that would "just work," and they seem to have found exactly that in the Chortau. Click here to see their footage taken with the cam. Want to snag this Chortau cam? Learn more right here.

The REDTIGER dual dash cam has basically all of the features you could want out of a cam system like this at a great price. It can capture 4K video from its front cam and 1080p video from the rear cam, both in daylight conditions and at night. The system has built-in WiFi which is always a helpful feature since it allows you to easily connect the cam to your phone to be able to save or edit videos right on your mobile device. Like many others, this camera system has 24-hour parking monitoring, collision-detection, and loop recording, all great features to look for. One reviewer shared a video of the cam's "clear and sharp" picture right here. Last but not least, the brand offers a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support. Learn more about the REDTIGER right here.

The Vantrue N4 is a three-channel dash cam that features a 155° front camera, 165° back camera and 160° rear camera. It captures footage in a 1440P resolution for the front cam and 1080P for the inside and back cams. The cam features a “high-performance Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, a big F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens observing road front, [and an] F1.8 6-glass lens observing [the] rear.” One reviewer showcases the cam's "top notch" picture in a video right here. Other exciting features include infrared night vision capability, 24 hour motion detection, collision detection parking monitoring and optional GPS (sold separately). The cam currently has nearly 4,000 Amazon ratings with a total score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Check it out here.