Best Prime Day 2022 automotive deals | Take up to 60% off with these amazing car accessory deals

Looking for the best automotive deals to come out of Prime Day 2022? Well, look no further. If you're looking to save on things like dash cams, jump starters, tire inflators, vacs and wax then check out this list below with some of the best Prime Day deals we could find. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the sale, so check back often! If you want to see all of the deals we've tracked down regardless of category, check out our official Best Amazon Prime 2022 Deals post right here, which will be continually updated with the best deals throughout the end of the event tomorrow as well.

This Echo Auto can turn your phone into your car’s infotainment system. It features 8 microphones that can hear you speak over road noise and music, and comes with an easy to use vent mount. Plus, right now it’s only $19.99, which is practically less expensive than a late night trip to Taco Bell. Check to make sure it’s compatible with your car before you buy.

The Nextbase 622GW is advertised as a top of the line dash cam with the price to match. It features, among other things, 4K recording, image stabilization, enhanced night mode, intelligent parking mode and emergency response built-in. Along with the 4K front-facing camera, there is an entire line of modules that work with the 622GW to provide you with multiple camera angles, protecting you in case of both forward and rear collisions. Want to read more about the Nextbase 622GW? Check out full review of this camera and the modules that work with it here.

The Byakov dash cam records videos in 1080p resolution and features night vision and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology. Like most others, this cam has a G-sensor and automatically starts recording if your car is hit, even in a parking lot. It also has a 170° wide viewing area, a small form-factor, and loop recording. Users say the picture quality is "much higher" than expected for such an affordable cam, and you can even take a look at some video shot by a reviewer right here. Last but not least, the cam comes with a two-year product replacement warranty. Even after 5,000 Amazon ratings, it's still sitting at a total review score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Like the sound of the Byakov? Check it out right here.

The Chortau dual dash cam is equipped with a 1080p front camera and a waterproof back camera. The front cam captures video with a 170° wide-angle lens while the rear cam features a 130° lens. Like the other cams in the list, this one features loop-recording and G-sensor technology. The biggest ding against this cam that we can see is that it unfortunately can only handle a 32GB SD card, but thanks to the loop recording, that makes the storage capacity of the SD card matter less than ever. After 9,000 Amazon reviews it's sitting at a cumulative score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. This reviewer was looking for a "simple" cam that would "just work," and they seem to have found exactly that in the Chortau. Click here to see their footage taken with the cam. Want to snag this Chortau cam? Learn more right here.

The REDTIGER dual dash cam has basically all of the features you could want out of a cam system like this at a great price. It can capture 4K video from its front cam and 1080p video from the rear cam, both in daylight conditions and at night. The system has built-in WiFi which is always a helpful feature since it allows you to easily connect the cam to your phone to be able to save or edit videos right on your mobile device. Like many others, this camera system has 24-hour parking monitoring, collision-detection, and loop recording, all great features to look for. One reviewer shared a video of the cam's "clear and sharp" picture right here. Last but not least, the brand offers a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support. Learn more about the REDTIGER right here.

The Vantrue N4 is a three-channel dash cam that features a 155° front camera, 165° back camera and 160° rear camera. It captures footage in a 1440P resolution for the front cam and 1080P for the inside and back cams. The cam features a “high-performance Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, a big F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens observing road front, [and an] F1.8 6-glass lens observing [the] rear.” One reviewer showcases the cam's "top notch" picture in a video right here. Other exciting features include infrared night vision capability, 24 hour motion detection, collision detection parking monitoring and optional GPS (sold separately). The cam currently has nearly 4,000 Amazon ratings with a total score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Check it out here.

This Stanley J5C09 JUMPiT delivers 1,000 peak amps and 500 instant starting amps. As a safety precaution, it includes a reverse polarity alarm to let you know when there’s an improper connection, so you won’t have to worry quite as much about user error. This starter also features a built-in 120 PSI air compressor for inflating tires, a built-in LED light with 270° rotation in case you need a jump at night, and a built-in 12V DC outlet and USB port. Keep in mind, however, that this jump starter requires but does not include a standard household extension cord for charging.

Not only does the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, it’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. The jump starter is rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters. Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating. It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. Last but not least, it even comes with its own microfiber storage bag.

This HULKMAN jump starter is a great choice for those looking to split the difference between power, portability and affordability. It can get you up to an astonishing 60 jumps on a single charge and starts vehicles with up to 8.5-liter gas and 6.0-liter diesel engines. It can also achieve a 100% charge for itself in as little as 1.5 hours. It, like many others, has a built-in flashlight to make night-time charging easier and is water resistant.

The VacLife tire inflator plugs into your car's 12V power outlet with an 11.9-foot power cord to get its juice. It has automatic shutoff capability, allowing it to turn off once it hits your preset psi level, a built-in LED flashlight, and comes with 3 additional nozzles for inflatables like sports equipment, bike tires and more. This one is a great budget option, but won't work for large vehicles with tire pressure greater than 50 psi or tire width greater than 245 mm like some trucks and off-road vehicles.

The EPAuto air compressor is one of the most popular options out there. It plugs into your car's 12-volt lighter socket, comes with additional valve adapters for things like basketballs, inflatables, etc., features an automatic shutoff and has a built-in LED flashlight, like so many others. Also, like many of the more portable tire inflator options, this one isn't recommended for trucks or larger vehicles. Be aware that this air compressor actually has the shortest power cord on our list, clocked at only about 9 feet by a helpful answerer in Amazon's Q&A section, so if you'd like a little more slack, this might not be the best choice for you.

This Avid Power tire inflator is a multi-purpose cordless pump that can be used with most tires, inflatable sports balls and more. It's a little more expensive than the others on our list, but it's also a little more convenient, since it doesn't need to be plugged in. If its battery pack happens to be out of juice when you need it, it also comes with a 12-volt power adapter that can be used to plug it in. The compressor has an automatic stop function with an indicated pressure accuracy of +/- 1 psi, a built-in LED light and comes with its very own tool bag. Be aware that this compressor, like many others, isn't suitable for large truck tires.

The popular ThisWorx portable car vacuum is a solid choice for anyone looking to up their car cleanliness game. It features a 110W and 9.17 amp motor, a built-in LED light, a washable double-HEPA filter, a flat bottom, a 16-foot power cable that connects to your car’s 12V lighter port and includes 3 different all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage and a filter cleaning brush.

This portable ThisWorx vac is similar to the other on our list, but with a different body design, slightly less power, and a slightly smaller price tag. The vac, like most of the others, has a 16-foot cable that plugs into your vehicle’s 12V port. It features a 106W and 8.8 amp motor, weighs 2.4 lbs, and has a transparent trash container so you can keep an eye on everything you’re sucking up. Like the other ThisWorx, this one also comes with three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag, and a special filter cleaning brush. It also includes a spare HEPA filter.

This new and improved Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax formula provides a glossier finish than ever before, increased protection and even more water beading than the previous formula. The wax promises to be easy to use even with the sun beating down, and the new synthetic formula provides long-lasting protection and, of course, gives cars a great glossy shine. Importantly, this wax is "safe and effective on all glossy paints and clear coats" and it can be applied either by hand or with a polisher.

This Turtle Wax Super Hard Shell finish is affordable, protective, and lasts for up to 12 months. The company is so confident in their product that they're calling it the "leading car wax in the world." Like most waxes these days, it's easy to put on and remove, will guard your paint against harmful UV rays, and will give your vehicle a serious shine.

This 11 oz. container of Meguiar's Gold Class Carnauba Plus paste wax is formulated with carnauba and polymers to provide your paint with protection and of course a glossy shine. According to Meguiar's it's safe for clear coats and is made for easy application and removal. The wax can be applied by hand or with a dual action polisher. As a nice bonus, this wax comes with a soft foam applicator, so if you don't already have one, you won't have to buy one separately.

How to wax a car

Wondering how to use your new wax? Check out our video series Autoblog Details for a car detailing expert's in-depth explanations of how to care for your vehicle. Since we based these picks on user reviews, we'd love to hear if you have anything to add. Do you agree with our picks? Anything else you'd like to recommend? Let us know in the comments! Happy waxing.

These BDK sun shades come in several expressive designs and promise to keep your interior 30-50°F cooler than if you didn't have one. They're 58" in width and 28" in height, and since they're opaque, offer 100% UV protection. The shades feature a foldable accordion design and they're even reversible, if you don't feel like facing the design outward all the time.

These EcoNour sun shades are available in six different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing. They make use of 240T polyester protective material, which keeps your interior cool and protects against UV rays. This style of sun shade is very durable, able to be folded, twisted and more. It also comes with its very own storage pouch that's small enough to easily fit in most vehicles glove box or door side pocket.

The Ancel AD310 OBD2 scanner features a traditional design and the ability to scan and erase trouble codes. It's meant to be easy to use for beginners and professionals alike. The scanner was made to work on most 1996 and newer U.S.-based cars and 2000 and newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. It even supports several languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian and Portuguese. The Ancel scanner has a 128 x 64 pixel LCD display with a backlight and contrast adjustment and gets its power directly from the OBD2 data link connector in your vehicle, so there are no batteries or chargers required. Last but not least, it has a 2.5-foot-long cable, to ensure ease of use while connected.

This multi-functional OBD2 code reader by MotoPower features a built-in DTC lookup library, the ability to read and erase codes, a freeze frame view, vehicle info, data flow, vehicle speed information, engine coolant temp readings and more. It's compatible with most 1996 or newer U.S.-based vehicles and 2000 or newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. This scanner supports six languages, has a clear LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment, and like most, doesn't need a battery or charger as it draws power from the OBD2 data link connector. The connection cable on the MotoPower scanner is 2.5 feet long. Be aware that this scanner can only read and clear info that's part of the OBD2 system and doesn't work with ABS, airbag, or oil service light systems.

The Foxwell OBD2 scanner lets you read error codes, locate bad O2 sensors, access emissions information, turn off your check engine light, and see live data for most worldwide cars equipped with OBD2. Like most scanners, no battery is required as the device draws power from the vehicle. Unlike many scanners, though, this one features a 2.8" color screen and comes with free lifetime updates. It even ships with a screen protector.

This is a great all-arounder with a decent amount of space at a solid price. It has multiple compartments and side pockets, can be tied down to prevent movement while driving, is reinforced with a waterproof lining and it can be collapsed and folded up when not in use.

This Honey-Can-Do organizer is great if you don't need all the bells and whistles and are looking to save a few bucks. Like the others, it has multiple pockets, a mechanism to keep it from sliding around, and this one even has loop handles to make it easier to carry.