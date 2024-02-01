Presidents' Day sales 2024: Everything you need to know

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Presidents' Day is just around the corner, and that means Presidents' Day sales are already popping up. The holiday itself is on February 19, but there's no reason to wait that long to take advantage of the savings. You can expect to see Presidents' Day deals throughout the next few weeks on things like grills, electronics, mattresses, tires, apparel and much more. Autoblog will have posts highlighting some of our favorite deals from Amazon, Walmart, REI and others, but in the meantime, we've rounded up some fantastic early Presidents' Day sales just below!
Presidents' Day deals from Amazon
TV deals
- Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote - $249.99 (32% off)
- Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote - $179.99 (33% off)
- Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV with AMD FreeSync - $168 (27% off)
Kitchen/cooking deals
- Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle, 14'' - $99.99 (29% off)
- Royal Gourmet CC1830W 30 Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Table - $137.07 (14% off)
- Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, 16", Black - $34.99 (13% off)
Mattress deals
- Elitespace 10-Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Medium Firm Queen Mattress - $186.09 (42% off)
- Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Spring Hybrid Mattress - $119.99 (8% off)
- Elitespace Hybrid Full Mattress, Memory Foam 10-Inch Size Springs Mattresses - $169.99 (23% off)
- Novilla Full Mattress, 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress with Gel Memory Foam & Pocketed Coil - $220.70 (14% off)
- Elitespace Full Size Mattress,10 Inch Full Mattress in a Box,Hybrid Memory Foam - $153.84 (43% off)
Presidents' Day deals from Walmart
Electronics deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) - $99 ($30 off)
- 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (9th Generation) - $249 ($80 off)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip - $169 ($180.95 off)
TV deals
- TCL 43" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV - $176 ($20 off)
- SAMSUNG 75" Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV - $1,949 ($1,050 off)
Kitchen/cooking deals
- Chefman Air Fryer w/ Digital Touch Display, 5 Qt. Capacity, Windowed Basket - $59.99 ($40 off)
- Weber Jumbo Joe Premium 22" Black Charcoal Grill - $99 ($20.99 off)
- Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28" Propane Griddle with Foldable Locking Legs - $197 ($30 off)
Presidents' Day deals from REI
Apparel deals
- Patagonia Apparel - Up to 50% off
- Columbia Apparel - Up to 70% off
- Mountain Hardwear Apparel - Up to 50% off
- Jackets from The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia and more - Up to 40% off
- Cold weather footwear - Up to 70% off
- Cold weather socks, hats, gloves and more - Up to 70% off
- Men's clothing - Up to 70% off
- Women's clothing - Up to 80% off
Presidents' Day deals from Tire Rack
Tire deals
- Select Goodyear or Dunlop tires (set of 4) - Up to $250 online or mail-in rebate
- Pirelli WeatherActive tires (set of 4) - $120 instant rebate
Presidents' Day deals from Wayfair
Garage Storage Deals
- Aleg 3-Piece Garage Storage Cabinet System - $460.00 (52% off)
- Aleg 54" W Wall Mounted Garage Storage Cabinet - $136.99 (48% off)
- Aleg 36" W Garage Storage Cabinet - $197.99 (45% off)
- Tevis 60" H x 27.5" W x 12" D 5 Tiers Boltless Storage Shelf Goods Rack - $59.99 (33% off)
- Hartigan 71" H x 31.5" W x 16" D Metal Storage Cabinet - $166.99 (12% off)
Outdoor lighting deals
- Solar Motion Sensor Lights IP65 Waterproof Outdoor Wall Lighting 6500K Pure White for Driveway Patio (Set of 4) - $32.50 (4% off)
- Luciole Integrated LED Solar Waterproof Lights for Garden, Wall, Steps 4000K (Set of 6) - $20.12 (33% off)
- Ring Smart LED Battery Powered Outdoor Security Cam w/ Spot Light, Motion Sensor, and Timer - $169.99 (26% off)
Shed deals
- Suncast 4 ft. 5 in. W x 2 ft. 8 in. D Resin Vertical Tool Shed - $515.92 (17% off)
- Water- and UV-resistant Portable Storage Shed made from Galvanized Steel and Polyethylene Plastic - $75.55 (17% off)
- Keter Darwin 4x6 ft. Resin Outdoor Storage Shed With Floor for Patio Furniture and Tools, Brown - $499.99 (29% off)
- Suncast Outdoor Resin Horizontal Garbage Can Storage Shed - $305.21 (28% off)
Presidents' Day deals from Target
Car seat deals
- Diono Cambria 2XT Latch 2-in-1 Booster Car Seat - $69.99 (50% off)
- Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat - $247.49 (25% off)
- Graco 4Ever DLX Grad 5-in-1 Slim Car Seat - $299.99 (25% off)
- Graco Turn2Me Rotating Convertible Car Seat - $299.99 (25% off)
- Baby Trend EZ Lift 35 Plus Ergonomic Lightweight Rear Facing Infant Car Seat with Multi Position Base and Cozy Cover - $119.99 (25% off)
- Baby Trend Ally Newborn Baby Infant Car Seat Carrier Travel System with Harness Up to 35 Pounds - $113.99 (24% off)
Electronics/tech deals
- LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $422.99 (14% off)
- LG 43" Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $259.99 (13% off)
- Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones - $9.99 (60% off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Bluetooth Wireless Headphones - $279.99 (20% off)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $229.99 (30% off)
- HyperX QuadCast - USB Condenser Gaming Microphone for PC - $99.99 (29% off)
- Logitech G733 Wireless Gaming Headset - $139.99 (7% off)
- Roborock Q7 Max+ Cordless Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Dock Pure App-Controlled Mopping - $549.99 (37% off)
Wearable deals
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band - $499.99 (33% off)
- Cube Tracker for Vehicles Kids Mini GPS Trackers for Dogs Car Tracker Real Time Location SOS Pings Geo-Fencing + Requires Subscription - $99.99 (9% off)
- Cube Tracker Key Finder Locator Smart Bluetooth Tracker Tag for Car Keys Wallet Tracker Remote Finder Luggage Tracker Waterproof Tracking Devices +App - $24.99 (29% off)
More top picks
