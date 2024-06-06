Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you're living at home, off the grid, or camping, a portable power station is a must-have tool. A rechargeable power bank is an essential tool for outdoor adventures, providing reliable power for your devices, and it can also provide backup power during unexpected outages to keep you connected to your essential devices. The Anker 521 Portable Power Station is an excellent option especially since it's currently listed at its lowest price ever at $169.99. You can purchase the Anker 521 by clicking here, or continue reading to learn more about this portable power station.

$169.99 at Amazon

The Anker 521 is a compact 256Wh capacity portable power station with an upgraded LiFePO4 battery that Anker claims to have a 10-year lifespan. The power station includes a USB-C that provides fast charging for multiple devices that use a Type C port, but the power doesn’t stop there as it can also provide “SurgePower” to run high-wattage appliances up to 600W. The Anker 521 features six ports to charge a variety of outlets from USB, Type C, AC ports, and a single car outlet. The Anker 521 Portable Power Station limited deal is available for $169.99 and currently has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating with nearly 2,000 ratings.

Key specs:

5-year worry-free warranty

Item weight: 8.2 lbs

Voltage: 110 Volts

Wattage: 300

Drop-proof

Charge to 80% in 1.5 hours with a USB-C port