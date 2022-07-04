Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Everyone needs a good set of power tools. From sawing to drilling holes or tightening screws, not only do power tools save you space but they also provide unparalleled convenience compared to the trademarks of a conventional toolbox.

What distinguishes power tools from other hand tools is that power tools come with a power source that allows operations to be carried out automatically, instead of manually performing laborious tasks, as with hand tools. Power tools can be powered by batteries, electricity, or even compressed air in some cases. You won’t want your tools to malfunction when you need them most, so choosing high-quality, durable power tools to get the job done is of the utmost importance. This is where we come in, bringing you a list of the most durable power tools available today.

Detailing our favorite power tools of 2022

This DEWALT power tool combo kit features two tools: the DCD771 Drill/Driver and the DCF885 Impact Driver. These power tools are incredibly compact and have a lightweight design, allowing them to fit inside tight, close-quarters areas with incredible ease. The tools also feature an ergonomic handle that offers a substantial amount of control and makes these power tools easy to use. The motor of the drill also supplies 300-UWO (unit watts out) of power, making this tool capable of performing a wide range of jobs. Another great feature of this power tool combo kit is that the impact driver comes with three LED light rings, making it convenient to use even in the absence of natural light. This is accompanied by a 20-second delay to avoid overheating, so not only are the chances of you injuring yourself significantly reduced but the power tool’s longevity is also increased.

Pros

Lightweight, easy-to-handle design

Two lithium-ion batteries included

Comes with a handy carrying bag

Cons

Premium brands command premium pricing

This Black+Decker combo kit features four unique power tools, including a drill/driver, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, and adjustable work lights. This variety of power tools allows you to complete any task around the house without breaking a sweat, and the tools come with two 20V lithium-ion batteries so you'll be good to go for some time. The kit’s cordless drill has an 11-position clutch that allows greater control over the tool and prevents screws from stripping. Its circular saw features a high-torque motor that produces enough power to cut through multiple surfaces, and you can easily adjust its bevel to various degrees. The saw also has a variable-speed trigger and an electric brake, which makes using it incredibly simple. All these operations are made easier by the rechargeable LED work light that has a runtime of 11 hours.

Pros

Two additional 20V lithium-ion batteries included

Ergonomic tool designs

Rechargeable LED work light included

Cons

Heavy to carry

This is another impressive DEWALT power tool kit that’s comprised of an impact driver powered by a 20V lithium-ion battery. Its cordless and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around and work with, and it’s backed by a three-year warranty. This impact driver power tool kit also comes with a work light featuring three LEDs attached to its front, and this allows the user to work in dark/low-visibility conditions by minimizing the risk of injury. The impact driver boasts a lot of torque, making it suitable for a wide range of applications thanks to its quarter-inch hex chuck, including screws and small nuts and bolts. Anything larger than this and you’ll need a different tool, but if this is what you’re looking to work on this power tool can be a great choice.

Pros

Cordless, lightweight, and ergonomic design

Features three LEDs for low-visibility conditions

Comes with a three-year warranty

Cons

It's a specialized tool, so you'll probably want a regular drill, too (see tool descriptions below)

This BOSCH power tool drill kit consists of an incredibly lightweight and compact power drill that weighs just over 2 lbs. The drill’s design makes overhead drilling or driving incredibly simple, and it comes with two different speed settings that allow it to be used on materials such as drywall and metal. This drill features more than 20 torque settings that allow accurate screw driving, and when it comes to power tools, accuracy is the name of the game. This power tool drill kit also features two 12V lithium-ion batteries that increase the longevity of the product, along with LED lights integrated into the power drill that can improve visibility and let you continue working in dark conditions. The soft grip on the drill's handle allows for easy, ergonomic handling, and this power tool kit comes with a three-year warranty, making it a solid, reliable power tool choice.

Pros

Ergonomic, lightweight design

Various speed and torque settings

Integrated LED lights to increase visibility

Three-year warranty included with purchase

Cons

Removing the battery can be a chore

It's not powerful enough for heavy-duty use

This RYOBI power tool kit is comprised of four different tools that can provide a solution to most everyday DIY problems. The kit has a drill/driver featuring a two-speed gearbox and a 24-position clutch that gives you greater control while using it, and it also has an impact of 3,200 IPM (inches per minute), making it excellent for heavy-duty operations. The reciprocating saw offers 3,400 SPM (strokes per minute), increasing cutting speed by a considerable margin. This power tool kit consists of a compact and ergonomic circular saw with a front pommel handle that allows two-handed operations. It also features a work light capable of producing 160 lumens of light, which reduces the risks that come with working in dark conditions. This special power tool kit features a variety of tools at a considerably lower cost than its competitors, making it a solid option.

Pros

24-position drill clutch

The pommel handle facilitates easy saw use

Less expensive than similar kits

Cons

The heavy bag can be difficult to carry with all the tools inside

Buying guide: Power tools

While power tools can offer a great deal of freedom and innovative solutions to your problems, you’ll have to learn to differentiate between high and low-quality products. This is important because power tools can be costly, and buying the incorrect tools would essentially mean throwing your money down the drain. To help you out, we’ve prepared a list of features you should look out for when getting ready to purchase a power tool.

Features to consider

Cordless drills

A good cordless drill will feature different speed settings to make the drill easier to use, and choosing lower speed settings will increase the torque and allow you to drill larger holes. You will have to periodically recharge the batteries of the power drill, so keep spare batteries with you. These drills often come with a chuck size that is ½-inch or ⅜-inch long, which tells you two important things-- first, it specifies the upper limit for the shank size that the drill can accommodate. Second, the size of the chuck also identifies the drill’s power– the larger the chuck, the more powerful the drill.

Circular saw

There are various types of circular saws available on the market, but high-quality circular saws have a few factors in common. The handle should be covered in rubber material, as this will provide comfort and absorb excessive vibrations, ultimately increasing your hold. You should also look for balance in a saw, as an imbalanced saw will be inconvenient to work with. Finally, you should make sure you consider saw diameter, depending on the type of material you want to use it on. These sizes vary from 6.5 inches to 10.25 inches.

Reciprocating saw

This incredibly useful power tool is excellent for cutting timber, plastic, and metal, but for this machine to work flawlessly when cutting thick sections of any material don’t go for anything less than 800 watts. A good reciprocating saw will feature a brushless motor that increases the life of the saw and provides greater efficiency. The ideal stroke length and stroke speed of the saw should be at least 1-⅛” and 3,000 SPM, respectively. Built-in features to improve ergonomics, such as a rubberized over-molding on the grip, are also nice to have in a circular saw.

Impact driver

Cordless impact drivers are commonly used due to advancements made in brushless motors, and a capable impact driver should be able to produce more RPMs than a standard drill. Faster RPMs protect the drill bit from being damaged and help prevent the motor from overheating, and this should be accompanied by a variable speed trigger to spread out the RPM over a range of different values. The ergonomics of the impact driver are just as important, and a good impact driver will feature a rubber covering on the handle and base of the motor housing.

Batteries

It’s safe to say that all power tools are useless without decent batteries, as that’s where the “power” part comes in. Batteries are just as important as the tool itself since they determine the lifespan of the tool, and lithium-ion batteries are the most recent development in this sector. These batteries are less sensitive to damage from temperature than other batteries and they also have the longest recharge life cycle out of all types. Lithium-ion batteries are not harmful to the environment, but overheating these batteries may destroy them, which can happen during recharge.

Rotary tools

A rotary tool is one of the most versatile and useful pieces of equipment you can have, as it can immaculately cut, polish, and resize different materials. Some features to look out for while buying a rotary tool are durable motors with a minimum of 30,000 RPMs and motor brushes in corded models that are easily replaceable. Rotary tools should also come with LED lighting installed to illuminate dark areas, and having variable speed settings is also a definite advantage.

People also asked

Q: What are sanders used for?

A: A sander is useful when it comes to sanding metal or removing paint from a surface. The two most common types of sanders include belt sanders and orbital sanders.

Q: What is a miter saw and what is it used for?

A: A miter saw, also known as a chop saw, is used to cut timber. It’s like a circular saw, but its blade has a slightly larger diameter. Miter saws are used to accurately cut wood, which is useful for construction projects.

Q: Should my power tools be cordless or corded?

A: To answer this question, you must know where and how you’ll be using your power tool. While standard corded models are excellent in that they never run out of power, your mobility is bound to be restricted by the length of the cord. Cordless models can be a perfect choice if you require the freedom to move around, but make sure to keep extra batteries on you!

Q: What is the perfect voltage for a drill?

A: Most drills fall within the range of 12 to 18 volts, and these can easily meet the requirements of most homeowners. Heavier work will require drills of higher voltage, and in cordless drills, this means that the battery must be heavy as well.