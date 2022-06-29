Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Looking for a high-quality power steering fluid for your vehicle? Check out our list of the finest power steering fluids, just for you. If you’re finding it difficult to turn your car’s steering wheel, then it’s about time you get your hands on a reliable power steering fluid. Power steering fluids are designed to lubricate the components of the power steering, making it much easier to turn the wheel and eliminating any annoying and unpleasant sounds that the steering wheel might make when turned.

With so many different types and brands of power steering fluids available on the market, choosing the right one for your vehicle can be quite confusing. To make the choice easier for you, we’ve reviewed the top-performing power steering fluids and also added a buying guide that covers everything you might need to know regarding high-quality power steering fluids.

Comparing our favorite power steering fluids for 2022

Honda 08206-9002PE Power Steering Fluid: Great pick

Buy on Amazon

If you’re looking for a power steering fluid that’s not only effective but also comes at a great price, then get your hands on the Honda 08206 power steering fluid. Formulated especially for Honda vehicles, this power steering fluid works exceptionally well with all Honda vehicles. With 0.35 liters of fluid, this pack of three bottles of power steering fluid is sure to last you a while. This power steering fluid has been made to offer advanced protection for your vehicle, and it also reduces any squeaking sounds that the steering wheel might make when it’s turned. This high-quality power steering fluid does the job quickly and easily without damaging your vehicle in any way, and it comes at an affordable price, offering great value for your money.

Pros

Affordable price, great value

Works with all Honda vehicles

Three bottles included

Cons

Only suitable for Honda cars

Lubegard 23232 Synthetic Power Steering Fluid: Versatile

Buy on Amazon

Next up is the Lubeguard 23232 synthetic power steering fluid, another great product that’s suitable for all Asian, North American, and European vehicles. Thanks to its versatility, you can use this power steering fluid for multiple kinds of vehicles in your garage. The fluid helps reduce friction as well as protecting, sealing, and hosing the steering, extending its overall lifespan. This power steering fluid provides great cold- and high-temperature performance and eliminates "morning sickness" stiffness. It’s also great for use in electric hydraulic systems and can help clean sticky pumps and turbines. You get a decent amount of fluid with this choice, and overall this power steering fluid comes at a good price and works effectively in a wide range of vehicles.

Pros

Protects, seals and hoses steering

Compatible with many vehicles

Cleans sticky pumps and turbines

Cons

Has an unpleasant smell

Lucas Oil 10008 Power Steering Fluid: Also try

Buy on Amazon

If you’re in the market for a high-quality power steering fluid that can help improve steering and steering wheel response time, then take a look at the Lucas oil 10008 power steering fluid. Featuring a well-researched, premium formula, this power steering fluid is capable of extending pump life and sealing cylinders, valves, and rack and pinion gears. This power steering fluid is said to be compatible with all power steering systems, making it a great choice for your car, but some customers have reported issues when trying to use it with their Honda vehicles. Each bottle of this power steering fluid contains 32 fluid ounces, and thanks to the fluid’s high-quality components it makes flushing your power steering a breeze.

Pros

Well-researched, premium formula

Compatible with many power steering systems

Easy to use

Cons

Not suitable for Honda vehicles



Quicksilver 858075Q01 Power Trim and Steering Fluid: Premium pick

Buy on Amazon

Made from high-quality ingredients, this Quicksilver power trim and steering fluid offers superior quality performance for your vehicle. This universal hydraulic power steering fluid is compatible with all vehicles and is designed to mix with all hydraulic fluids in steering and power trim systems. This power steering fluid helps protect seals and hoses, preventing oxidation, corrosion, and foaming as well. This power steering fluid comes in a sturdy, easy-to-manage bottle that’s been designed to ensure that no fluid is spilled during use. It’s great for maximizing the performance and life of all power steering units and can be a great way to keep your car running in tip-top shape.

Pros

Maximizes power steering’s life and power

Good value for money

Compatible with all vehicles

Cons

More expensive than similar fluids

Prestone AS269 Power Steering Fluid: Great value

Buy on Amazon

Last but not least, this Prestone power steering fluid features a premium full synthetic formula that’s been designed specifically for Asian vehicles. It consists of anti-wear agents that help extend the life of your power steering, and it also protects against corrosion and foaming, helping to maintain optimal steering performance. This power steering fluid works great in extreme temperatures, guaranteeing ideal performance in both high and low temperatures, and also consists of antioxidants to eliminate sludge formation. Its 100,000-mile fluid life is two times more than competing brands of power steering fluid, allowing you extra use and more time between replacements. Though it’s compatible with all Asian vehicles, it’s ideal for Honda, Acura, Toyota, and Lexus models.

Pros

Protects against corrosion

The antioxidant formula for sludge elimination

Compatible with all Asian vehicles

Cons

Has an unpleasant smell

Buying guide: Power steering fluid

Types of power steering fluids

There are several different types of power steering fluids available in the market, the most popular of which are the following:

Mineral oil-based

This type of power steering fluid is one of the most affordable options available. Mineral oil-based power steering fluids are often universal and easy to use, and their main job is to lubricate the system.

Silicone-based

Silicone-based power steering fluids are not universal and cost more than the other options. They contain many additives and are made for specific vehicles.

OEM transmission fluid

This type of power steering fluid isn’t universal, and it’s made of a specific formula that only works on a specific type of car. This type of fluid lubricates the system and acts as a coolant, and it’s ideal for sensitive systems. OEM transmission fluid is usually very costly.

Choosing the right power steering fluid

To choose an ideal power steering fluid for your vehicle, keep the following factors in mind:

Versatility

Though the majority of power steering fluids are not versatile, some are more versatile than others and can be used for different vehicles. These kinds of power steering fluids are compatible with all types of steering systems and engines, and if you have more than one kind of vehicle at home then you should look for a power steering fluid that can be used in various vehicles.

Performance

A power steering fluid’s performance determines whether it’s actually worth your money or not. The fluid should be capable of reducing wear, stopping leaks, and more-- after a steering fluid flush, you should be able to turn and steer your vehicle much more smoothly. Look for a power steering fluid that’s multipurpose, as these kinds of fluids are ideal.

If you’re shopping online, you can get a better idea about the performance of a specific power steering fluid by checking online ratings and user reviews. This can help you determine the benefits and downsides of the fluid before making the purchase and give you a glimpse into what using the power steering fluid is like firsthand.

Ease of use

Though all you’ll need to do is pour it into your vehicle’s system, it’s still important that you look for a power steering fluid that’s easy to use. Some bottles are very slippery and difficult to manage, and this can result in fluid leaking out of the system. This not only results in fluid wastage but can also damage your vehicle. If you don’t want to damage your vehicle or leave your workstation a mess, then don’t forget to look for this.

Vehicle type

You should ideally pick a power steering fluid that’s specifically made for your vehicle. Since most power steering fluids on the market are not universal, you should get one that’s compatible with your vehicle. Using the wrong steering fluid for your system can damage its components, so before picking a power steering fluid for your car make sure to check the product description.

Working temperature

Power steering fluids work at a specific temperature, so you need to check the working temperature of the fluid before you begin using it. Some fluids work at very high temperatures, others work at low temperatures, and while this won’t cause any damage to your vehicle, it doesn’t offer ideal performance either. For optimal performance, pay attention to the working temperature of the power steering fluid.

Price

Prices of power steering fluids vary. Some are generally inexpensive, whereas others are made from premium quality materials and cost much more than standard options. The price of the fluid also determines its performance to some extent, so make sure you’re using a high-quality fluid for your vehicle-- don’t skimp out and opt for a power steering fluid that’s simply super cheap, as this can cause your vehicle to suffer.

Remember, the better the quality of the product, the more you’ll need to pay for it. Price is always a factor, but since power steering fluid helps keep your vehicle healthy you should think of it as a long-term investment.

Quantity

The quantity and size of the bottle help you determine how long the power steering fluid will last you. Power steering fluids are available in different quantities, from single-use bottles to bigger ones that offer multiple uses. Since power steering fluid is something that you’ll undoubtedly need to use now and then, it’s better to opt for the choice that gives you a decent quantity for future use.

Lasting power

The lasting power of a power steering fluid is another factor to consider. Some power steering fluids are capable of protecting the system while keeping it lubricated, and these types of fluids usually have a shorter lifespan compared to power steering fluids without protective agents. A good rule of thumb-- the longer the lasting power, the longer-lasting and better performance the fluid can offer.

Purpose

Is a power steering fluid multipurpose, or is it made for a specific purpose? What benefits can it offer your vehicle? What purpose is it specifically designed for? These are some of the questions you should keep in mind when choosing the ideal product for your vehicle. Other than that, avoid choosing any product that claims to work with transmission fluids. Though transmission fluids have similar properties to power steering fluids, you should choose a product that’s specific in its purpose.

Additives

The additives present in a power steering fluid are another important factor that you should consider, as this helps prevent leakage and corrosion. A power steering fluid without high-quality additives would not be as effective as one with these additives, so you should choose a product that comes with solid additives.

Power Steering Fluid FAQs

Q: Can you use any kind of power steering fluid for your car?

You should ideally use the power steering fluid that’s specifically made for your car type. If you can’t find one, look for a universal power steering fluid that’s compatible with all types of vehicles.

Q: Can the wrong power steering fluid damage your car?

Yes, using the wrong power steering fluid can damage the power steering’s sensitive components. You should always use the power steering fluid that’s designed specifically for your vehicle if possible.

Q: How do you know if your car needs power steering fluid?

One of the main symptoms that might indicate the need to use some power steering fluid is if you’re finding it difficult to turn the steering wheel. If you have to put in a lot of effort to turn the wheel, or if it makes loud sounds, then it’s time to get your hands on a high-quality power steering fluid.