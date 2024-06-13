Pick up these two Blackstone griddles from Walmart just in time for Father’s Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer cookout season is here, and if you're looking for a grill or griddle to up your BBQ game, consider Blackstone. Blackstone designs high-quality outdoor griddles made of cold-rolled steel, and currently, for Father's Day, we found two Blackstone Griddle deals that will help sear steaks and outdoor memories with family and friends for years to come. Rest assured you can pick up these two griddles from Walmart in time for Father’s Day. The first on the list is the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22-inch Propane Griddle with Hard Cover and it can be purchased here for larger families, the Blackstone Original 4-Burner 36" Propane Omnivore Griddle with Hard Cover can be purchased here. Continue reading to learn more about these two excellent griddles.

$124 at Walmart

We have the lidless version of this "Adventure Ready" Blackstone, and while we love it for camping and quick sandwich making at home, trust us and spend the extra cash for the one with a lid. We take this with us on every family camping trip and tailgate. It's easy to clean, makes great bacon, eggs, pancakes, fajitas, burgers, really anything. If you have a larger family, we'd opt for the four-burner mentioned below, but for portability, this has definitely won out over my traditional camp stove. Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burnerner 22-inch propane griddle is $124 with a rating of 4.6 out of 5-star rating and over 3,300 raters.

Key specs:

Two stainless steel H-style burners

Combined BTUs 21,000

362 square-inch cooktop surface

Hanging hooks on the hardcover

1-year limited warranty

Piezo ignition and easy-glide temperature dials

$297 at Walmart

There are plenty of reasons to get a griddle, but for us the ease of cooking breakfast wins out. After the "Adventure Ready" version was gifted to us last year, we quickly realized that we wanted one from home. You can spend quite a bit on Blackstones, but this one hits the sweet spot of affordability and size. We've only ever had to cook 30 burgers at one time once, but with over 750 square inches of cooking space, this 4-burner can handle it. We prefer to fry up eggs, bacon, hashbrowns and chocolate chip pancakes on ours, because there is nothing better than an early-morning breakfast on the weekend with neighbors and friends. Currently, the Blackstone Original 4-Burner 36-inch Propane Omnivore Griddle is reasonably priced at $297 with a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 18,500 raters.

Key specs:

four independently controlled heat zones

Easy cleanup from the rear grease management system\

Paper towel holder

768 square inches of cooking space

38,000 BTS

1-year limited warranty