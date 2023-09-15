Pick up a VacLife portable tire inflator for a huge 58% off today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Be honest with yourself, when was the last time you've topped off your vehicles tires? Has it been just a tad longer than it probably should have? It's an easy thing to ignore, but it might be causing you to rack up an insidious expense. According to TireRack.com, "If a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%." Rather than losing 25% of the time you would've otherwise had with your nice, new tires, it's probably a good idea to just occasionally check that they're properly inflated to be sure you get the most out of them. Today, that's more affordable than ever thanks to this fantastic 58% off deal on a VacLife portable tire inflator.

The VacLife tire inflator plugs into your car's 12V power outlet with a 9.8-foot power cord to get its juice. It has automatic shutoff capability once it hits your preset PSI level, a built-in LED flashlight, and comes with three additional nozzles for inflatables like sports equipment, bike tires and more. This one is a great budget option but won't work for large vehicles with tire pressure greater than 50 psi or tire width greater than 245 mm like some trucks and off-road vehicles.

Key features

Plugs into your car outlet

9.8-foot power cord

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

Includes built-in LED lighting

Includes three additional nozzles for sports balls, air mattresses, bike tires and more

"Not applicable for any large vehicles with tire pressure ＞ 50 psi and tire width ＞ 245 MM such as trucks, vans and off-road vehicles"

$24.99 at Amazon

