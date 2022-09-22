Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Worried about denting your car when backing into a spot? Install the finest parking sensors of 2022 and stay stress-free while parking. There are a lot of potential hazards that threaten your car during an average ride. The hardest part often comes at the end, though, when you have to park it in reverse. It doesn’t even matter if it’s your garage or a random public parking lot, the pressure is real, and it can get to your head. Reversing car cameras work to an extent, but accurately judging distance from a small screen is almost impossible. We think the best solution to this problem is picking up one of the top-rated parking sensors of 2022.

These parking sensors measure the distance between your car and all objects behind it, and if they sense something is getting close they provide a signal, often preventing an accident. You’ll only get an accurate measurement from high-quality parking sensors, though, and we’ve spent a while looking for the top ones. Check them out below:

Here are the top parking sensors of 2022

STKR Adjustable Parking Sensor: Recommended

STKR offers a no-nonsense parking sensor that will work without much hassle. You don’t even need any special tools to install it in your garage or parking area — just stick it to a surface in front of the car, power it up via USB or four AA batteries and you’re good to go. The parking sensor’s light will turn green when you start approaching it before turning yellow to signal you to slow down. Once you’re just the right distance from the sensor, it will turn red and signal you to stop. A great thing about this sensor is its versatility. You can mount it on anything from a regular garage wall to a fridge door, and even better is that it's easy to understand. Everyone who drives a car knows what green, yellow and red mean, and this parking sensor's easy-to-use nature makes it stand out from the rest.

Pros

Three color-coded signals for increased readability

Easy tool-less installation on any surface

Walkway light for a safe garage exit

Always reliable measurements

Cons

Needs to be installed in a garage

Fosmon Laser Parking Assist System: Easy-to-use

The issue with modern parking sensors is that they’re getting more and more complicated by the day. The laser parking assist from Fosmon, on the other hand, is as simple and easy to use as it gets. To set it up, all you have to do is park your car in the correct place, then get up on a ladder and point one of its lasers at a noticeable spot inside your car — boom, setup is complete, and you can now use this laser to guide where your car should go. This extremely easy-to-use laser parking system becomes even simpler when motion sensors get involved. The lasers will turn on automatically when the device detects any movement in your garage, meaning you won’t even have to flick a single switch to use this parking sensor.

Pros

Extremely accurate laser parking points

Perfectly suitable for two cars at once

Minimal setup requirements

Motion sensors for zero-button use

Cons

Laser could be a bit brighter

GoodChief Laser Line Parking Assist: Premium pick

This garage parking sensor from GoodChief takes the basic concept of a laser parking guide and turns it up to eleven. The 5-megawatt (mW) lasers used in its construction are highly visible, even on a bright sunny day, and these lasers aren’t just static points either. Instead, they’re oscillating lasers that create a plus shape, making precise parking easier for everyone. This parking sensor also has a sound scanner that listens for the garage door and automatically turns on the laser when the door is opened. The overall construction quality of this laser parking sensor is top-class, and each component used in its design is hand-picked to last you years, or even a decade, without showing any signs of wear. The manufacturer is so confident in its quality standards that it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to all customers with no questions asked.

Pros

Bright and visible ultra-powerful lasers

Configurable lasers for increased parking precision

Sound sensor for a hands-free operation

Long-lasting, high-quality design

Cons

Initial setup can be lengthy

EKYLIN Car Reverse Parking Sensor: Also recommended

Smart garage parking sensors are great, but they become useless if you have to park anywhere else. This is where the car parking sensors from EKYLIN come into the picture, with eight sensors that go on the front and rear bumpers of your car. All sensors are connected to a central computing hub that shows the final measurement on an intuitive parking radar, and this lets you know when anything gets too close to your car so you can back in with confidence. This parking sensor set also has everything you need for installation, including a perfectly sized drill head, a detailed manual and just the right amount of sensor cables. These parking sensors also come in a variety of colors, so you’ll likely be able to find one that will match your car’s appearance.

Pros

Accurate readout thanks to eight total sensors

Quality guarantee with three-year warranty included

Long-lasting, waterproof sensors

Universal design fits all cars

Cons

Takes a long time to set up

Frostory Car Parking Sensor: Great value

This reverse car parking sensor set from Frostory offers you great value for your hard-earned cash. Its price sees it costing a fraction of similar car parking sensors, while its included accessories mean you’re getting quite a lot of bang for your buck. The main course of this set is the four high-end parking sensors, and these have a solid coverage area of up to eight feet. They’re also water-resistant to ensure uninterrupted use no matter the weather, and the computing hub is quick and accurate. The buzzer can get your attention immediately when something is within range, helping you easily avoid accidents.

Pros

Sleek black color for subtle look

Long-lasting, water-resistant sensors

Ideal range of up to eight feet

Scales beep loudness according to object's distance

Cons

No sensors for the front

Buying guide: parking sensors

Cars are expensive machines, especially when it comes to repairs. A simple door ding can set you back hundreds of dollars, while a proper body dent repair can cost as much as a couple thousand. You can try to prevent car damage altogether by driving carefully and staying aware of your surroundings when parking, but good driving is not always enough on its own to help avoid accidents.

What if you have a tiny garage that barely fits your car? What if you share your garage with a less experienced driver? Scenarios like these call for the use of parking sensors. Here’s a guide with everything you need to know about them to find a great parking sensor in 2022:

What are parking sensors?

Parking sensors are proximity devices used to measure the distance between your car’s bumper and various everyday objects. Their main job is to alert the driver as soon as something enters this space to prevent accidents. Parking sensors are also the authority when it comes to reverse parking in tight spaces. Reverse parking cameras (different from parking sensors) can be quite useful when backing in, but there’s no real way to accurately judge the distance between objects from a small screen on the dashboard. Reverse car cameras are also completely useless in the dark, but parking sensors work fine without light.

How effective are parking sensors?

Parking sensors are incredible devices that are great for parking and close-quarters driving. They can help you drive stress-free in parking lots, and weaving in and out of stand-still traffic becomes a lot easier as well. You’ll also be able to confidently back into your garage with one.

What are the limitations of parking sensors?

Parking sensors are pretty much useless when driving normally. The eight-foot range of high-quality parking sensors will not matter when you’re driving at 40 mph or more, so don’t think of these sensors as a replacement for attentive driving, as that can hurt you — and others — on the road. When driving with sensors, focus ahead like you normally would without any sensors on your car.

What are the different types of parking sensors?

There are three main types of parking sensors, each with its own pros and cons. Take a look:

Garage proximity lights

These garage parking sensors act as a traffic light for parking in your garage. Simply attach them to any surface opposite the garage door and you’ll be good to go. The sensor will light up green as soon as you start entering the garage, and the light will then turn yellow to signal a necessary slowdown. When you’re close enough to the wall, the light will turn red, signaling that it’s time to park.

These parking sensors are incredibly easy to use, as every driver knows what these colored lights mean. They’re also pretty easy to install, and you won’t even need a single tool. Just stick the sensor on a surface, plug in the power cable and it will start working. The only issue with these is their lack of customizability, and you aren’t able to change the distance from the wall at which the light turns red.

Garage laser assist

Laser parking sensors are a middle ground between the garage proximity light and fully-fledged car parking sensors. These sensors work by shining a powerful laser in a specific spot that you can then use to align your car. The thing that makes these a step up from the basic proximity light is that the laser position is completely customizable. You can arrange your ideal parking spot near a garage wall or right in the middle — it’s all up to you.

The only major issue with using these is that they require quite a lot of work to install and adjust to the right locations, but they’re mighty useful for marking parking spaces in homes with more than one car.

Car parking sensors

Proper car parking sensors are like a mini radar for your car. These consist of four or eight small ultrasonic sensors installed on your bumper, and the sensors constantly measure the distance of various points around the car. If any of these sensors detect something close, it will immediately alert the driver, prompting them to stop and investigate. Many of these parking sensors will only tell you whether something is close or not, but a few advanced versions can show you the exact position of the nearby object.

You don’t have to worry about your car’s looks either — other than a few color-matched circles on your bumper, all of the electronics required for these parking sensors are inside the car.

The only hurdle between you and these parking sensors is a difficult and time-consuming installation. Many sets include all of the manuals, tools and wires you’ll need for the project, but effectively using these resources is the hard part. Even the first step of drilling precise holes in your bumper is beyond most people's skill level, but thankfully you can get professional help. These sensors usually only take a day to install but keep in mind that professional service can be quite expensive.

Which type of parking sensor should you get?

If your garage is the only tricky parking spot in your day-to-day routine, then spending less on a garage proximity light is the way to go.

Garage laser parking sensors are ideal for garages with more than one car or vehicle in general.

Full ultra-sonic car parking sensors, on the other hand, are a must-have for pretty much anyone that can afford them.

Parking Sensor FAQ's

Q: Are car parking sensors legal?

Yes, car parking sensors are completely legal, and many new vehicles come with car parking sensors installed straight out of the factory. Self-driving electric cars also come with more advanced versions of these sensors.

Q: Is it safe to install car parking sensors on my own?

You should have no problems installing a car parking sensor yourself as long as you carefully follow the manual. Pay special attention to the connecting wires, as messing these up can lead to issues like ghost alerts or one of the sensors not working.

Q: Can I add parking sensors to my old car?

Yes, you can add parking sensors to any car. All the electronics required for the sensor to function come with the set, and third-party parking sensors have zero connection to your car’s computer system. This means that the age of your car doesn’t matter at all, as long as it has enough bumper space for sensor installation.